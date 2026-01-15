The Memphis Grizzlies lost to the Orlando Magic 118-111 on Thursday evening in the NBA's first regular season game in Berlin, Germany. Here are some quick takeaways from the defeat.

Jaren Jackson Jr. can take over

JJJ was an impact player for the Grizzlies throughout the contest, but especially early in the game. The Magic didn't have an answer for his combination of size and offensive skill. He was knocking down threes, he was putting the ball on the floor and getting to his spots, he was posting up and finishing over his shoulder. He did whatever he wanted to do.

The trade uncertainty surrounding Ja Morant has led to some questioning whether or not Jaren Jackson Jr. is longed for this Memphis Grizzlies franchise. There's no denying that while Ja's trade value is uncertain, Jaren would command a high price should the Grizzlies decide to completely reset the franchise on the court.

But when Jackson Jr. plays like that? It makes it hard to even want to fathom the thought.

How about Vince Williams Jr.?

"VW3" was there when the Grizzlies needed a spark in the second half, specifically in the fourth quarter. The lack of point guard depth has been discussed here, there, and everywhere this season when it comes to Memphis. Injuries have ravaged this position specifically - Morant, Ty Jerome, Scotty Pippen Jr...the list is long but distinguished.

But someone stepping aside means someone will have the chance to step up. That's Vince Williams Jr. A player who went from potentially being moved on from due to his inability to recover from an injury has shown that he needs to be part of any conversation about valuable Memphis Grizzlies players moving forward. Trade, a roster member, everything inbetween...with every game Williams Jr. is proving he belongs in the NBA.

Rotations remain a question

Yes, the Memphis Grizzlies are dealing with injury concerns. And yes, philosophy-wise it's become clear that Tuomas Iisalo (and perhaps the entire Grizzlies organization) is very aware of the minutes/"miles" players accumulate over the course of a long NBA season. It leads to players coming out of games when on hot streaks, or not being returned to games as quickly as perhaps you'd like when watching the team's best player on the bench in key moments of the game.

The Grizzlies had not played a basketball game since last Sunday. They have two days off before playing again this coming Sunday. If there was ever a week to lean on your absolute best players, this would have been it.

And yet, Jaren Jackson Jr. was the leader in minutes played in this game for Memphis at 32. That would have been 4th on the Magic - Paolo Banchero (37), Anthony Black (35), and Desmond Bane (34) all logged more playing time.

The best players for the Grizzlies need to play more. It's really that simple.

The Memphis Grizzlies face off with the Orlando Magic once again on Sunday as they take the trip over to London to finish off this series of games in Europe. Tipoff is set for 12 noon eastern time.