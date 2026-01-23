Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Jan. 23

The Memphis Grizzlies are looking to get back on track when they host the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night.

Memphis has alternated wins and losses in its last four games following back-to-back defeats, and is coming off a two-point loss to Atlanta on Wednesday night. The Grizzlies will be without Ja Morant tonight, though, as he’s dealing with an injury.

On the other hand, the Pelicans have lost three straight, five of their last six, and 14 of their last 16 dating back to December 23. They were favorites in those two victories over the Wizards and Nets.

Memphis won the first two meetings this season and has now won six straight over New Orleans.

The oddsmakers have the Grizzlies as home favorites at the best betting sites on Friday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

Pelicans +5.5 (-102)

Grizzlies -5.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Pelicans: +185

Grizzlies: -225

Total

239.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies How to Watch

Date: Friday, Jan. 23

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Venue: FedExForum

How to Watch (TV):GCSEN, FDSN SE-MEM

Pelicans record: 10-36

Grizzlies record: 18-24

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Injury Reports

Pelicans Injury Report

Trey Alexander – out

Jose Alvarado – out

Hunter Dickinson – out

Herbert Jones – questionable

Dejounte Murray – out

Grizzlies Injury Report

Santi Aldama – out

Brandon Clarke – out

Zach Edey – out

Ty Jerome – out

Jahmai Mashack – out

Ja Morant – out

Scotty Pippen Jr. – out

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bets

Pelicans Best NBA Prop Bet

Trey Murphy III is settling in nicely in his second season as a starter. He averaged 21.2 points per game in 53 contests (51 starts) last season, and is up to 22.0 PPG in 43 games (42 starts) this season.

Murphy is coming off a down game against Detroit in which he shot just 6 of 17 from the field and 2 of 9 from deep for just 17 points. That ended a stretch of eight straight games with at least 20 points for the forward.

Still, Murphy has 20+ points in 64% of his games this season, including 14 of his last 20 contests. He should be able to keep that up tonight in Memphis.

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Prediction and Pick

The Grizzlies are only 18-24 against the spread this season, but they’re 10-7 as favorites, including 3-0 when the spread was between -4 and -7. On the other hand, the Pelicans are just 8-11 as road underdogs, and 4-7 with that spread range.

Memphis won the first two meetings by six and then five in overtime. This spread feels right at -5.5, but I’m backing the Grizzlies to cover at home, even without Morant.

Pick: Grizzlies -5.5 (-118)

