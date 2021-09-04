Hawks Guard Lou Williams Shares Hilarious Stories on Comedy Podcast

The journeyman guard's career has spanned across multiple generations. Williams shares incredible stories from his time in the league.

Usually, professional athletes are careful in their remarks to the media. The exception is Atlanta Hawks guard Lou Williams. Credit to 'The 85 South Show' for conducting an amazing interview. They asked the right questions, and Williams gave insightful answers.

I don't want to give away the entire interview because it's worth the watch for yourself. But here are a few highlights from the 75-minute show.

Lemon Pepper Lou

Everybody remembers when Williams got himself in some hot water after visiting Magic City during the NBA Bubble. After leaving Orlando to attend the funeral visitation of a close friend, Williams made a quick stop at the club to grab some dinner. For context, it was 5 pm and everyone was socially distanced.

That's when rapper Jack Harlow entered the club and asked the perennial Sixth Man of the Year for a selfie. The photo quickly went viral, and the story took on a life of its own. Williams made it clear there are no hard feelings between him and the chart-topping rapper.

Screenshot from Jack Harlow's Instagram

Allen Iverson Stories

People forget that Williams played for the Philadelphia 76ers at the age of 17. In 2005, Williams found himself doing chores for Allen Iverson. While carrying the luggage for Iverson, the rookie decided to go through his mentor's bag and take pictures of the cash and jewelry inside the bag.

Unphased, the next day, Iverson let the youngster keep all the cash in his bag. Williams went on to share more stories about Iverson's generosity towards himself and his mother. The comical and heart-warming stories add to the mystique surrounding "The Answer."

Kobe Bryant Farewell Season

When asked about playing with other NBA legends such as James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, and Kobe Bryant, Williams praised the work ethic of all three players.

Adding, "I wish I was with Kobe when he was a little younger because I was with him at the end of his career, so I didn't really see him working like that. We was in that farewell season, so I really didn't get a chance to see him really like lock-in. So, I wish I was with him earlier in his career."

The interview also covered Williams' past love life, music endeavors, and a lot more. Thanks to 'The 85 South Show' and Lou Williams for dispelling many false media narratives that have surrounded the veteran hooper. You can find the full interview on YouTube.

