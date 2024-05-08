Hawks Talon GC To Open 5v5 Portion Of The Season Tonight
Hawks Talon GC, the official NBA 2K League affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks, will open the 5v5 portion of the NBA 2K League season tonight against Celtics Crossover Gaming at 9:00 p.m.
“The biggest thing we are taking into the 5v5 season is the comradery and the way we played together during threes,” said Hawks Talon head coach Ismael ‘MAELO’ Diaz Tolentino. “The guys really trust each other with all five having played at least one game during the 3v3 season, and that is going to translate very well heading into fives.”
The 5v5 format will follow last season’s traditional format with conferences and single elimination bracket play and will include the TIPOFF, the TURN, the TICKET, and the 5v5 NBA 2K League Playoffs presented by Google Pixel. All 5v5 tournaments will be played beginning on May 8 and will run through June 29.
The TIPOFF and TURN will feature two weeks of group play where teams will face off in smaller groups (three groups of six teams, one group of seven) within their conferences. After six games of group play in each tournament, the top two teams from each group will advance to in-person bracket play in Washington, D.C. at District E., where each game will be a best of three series.
Similar to the STEAL, the TICKET is the last chance qualifier for 5v5 playoffs and will feature 15 teams over two days of single-elimination bracket play. The top team from each conference will then advance to the 5v5 playoffs.
“We turned a lot of heads during the 3v3 season, and we all can’t wait to finally be able to play 5v5 together.” said Hawks Talon center Ludlow ‘LOW’ Samuels. “Myself, ‘BaitPickk’, ‘Underratedgoat’ and ‘Duck’ are all in our first year with Talon, and the confidence we were able to gain as a unit is what we’re all taking into fives.”
Hawks Talon GC finished the 3v3 season with three group play wins and a 4-4 total record over bracket play of the SLAM and SWITCH opens. Talon earned the No. 3 seed heading into the STEAL open, advancing to the second round before dropping a 0-3 contest to Cavs Legion GC.
All games throughout the season can be found on the NBA 2K League’s Twitch and Youtube channels. To find the full Hawks Talon schedule during the TIPOFF, click here.
To stay up to date on Hawks Talon Gaming Club, visit HawksTalonGC.gg and follow the team’s social channels on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.