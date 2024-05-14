Atlanta Hawks 2024 NBA Draft Big Board 2.0: Post Draft Lottery Edition
In an unexpected twist to start the NBA offseason (for the teams not in the playoffs), the Atlanta Hawks won the NBA Draft Lottery and will select No. 1 overall. Atlanta only had a 3% chance to win the lottery, but they will control the draft when it begins in six weeks.
Because they won the lottery and will be picking 1st instead of 10th or later, their draft board has shrunk a little bit. While this draft is weaker compared to some and there is always the possibility of them taking someone unexpected, I think there are only a handful of prospects that are going to be actual possibilities for Atlanta at No. 1.
I released a big board a couple of weeks ago, but it is time to update it now that the Atlanta Hawks have moved up to No. 1 in the draft.
Note: I only included players that I think Atlanta would consider at No. 1.
1. Alex Sarr- 7'1, 217 LBS Forward/Center, Perth Wildcats (France)-
Sarr was No. 1 on my board a few weeks ago and that has not changed. I did not think the Hawks were going to be in a position to draft him, but they have a chance to do that now and help make him a centerpiece of the franchise moving forward. Sarr checks most of the boxes that the Hawks need. He is a big-time defensive talent and will help elevate Atlanta on that end of the floor quickly. He is a quality shot blocker and someone who can switch and guard different positions. His three-point shooting and rebounding are two areas that still need work, but he has shown upside on that end of the floor and if the Hawks keep Trae Young, playing with a playmaker like that will raise his game. Sarr should be the selection assuming that Atlanta does not trade the pick.
2. Donovan Clingan- 7'2, 280 LBS, Center- UConn
Clingan is one player that is likely to be considered by the Hawks and his defensive capabilities are the big reason why. Clingan is a really good shot blocker and rebounder who would give the Hawks a huge boost on that end of the floor. He also measured well at the combine.
He does not have a large offensive arsenal right now, but it is something that he is working on and could improve his game enough at that end. He does not have the ceiling that Sarr does and is not as athletic, but offers a lot of things that Atlanta needs.
3. Matas Buzelis- 6'11, 195 LBS, Forward-G-League- Ignite
Buzelis is the ultimate wildcard for the Hawks with the No. 1 pick. I think it is highly unlikey, but there is enough from his game to warrant consideration, though Atlanta could also try and trade down and take him. He has had ups and downs as a shooter and an offensive player as a whole and also needs to put on weight to add to his frame. He is a good playmaker and creator at the wing, with the upside of being a solid defender as well, though I think his upside is limited on that end. Atlanta could use a playmaker and creator on the wing and Buzelis could become just that for them.
4. Ron Holland- 6'8, 200 LBS, Forward- G-League- Ignite
No. 1 might be really high for Holland, but like Buzelis, the Hawks could try and trade back in the draft and take him. Holland could end up being the best two-way player in this draft, though he is a high-risk prospect that has a low floor. Atlanta needs his kind of athleticism and defensive ability and size in the lineup, but his lack of an offensive game and shaky shooting might be too much of a risk for the Hawks at the very top. Still, Holland would also check a lot of boxes for Atlanta and he will test athleticially.
5. Zaccharie Risacher- 6'8, 202 LBS, Forward- JL Bourg (LNB Pro A) France
Risacher has the most range of anyone in this draft, meaning I have seen him projected to go near the top, but also seen him towards the 7-10 range. He is a talented wing player that would bring versatility and athleticism to the position and fill a lot of needs for the Hawks. The question with him is on the offensive end, especially his consistency. This is another high-risk proposition for the Hawks if they take him, but his upside and potential is clearly there.
I think the Hawks would only consider taking those players with the No. 1 pick. Could they trade back and try to land someone else? Certainly, but I still think they would only want to move back for one of these five players. Guys like Rob Dillingham and Nikola Topic would not fit the team, even if they end up trading either Trae Young or Dejounte Murray and I don't think they will seriously consider taking any either of those players. Another dark horse pick if they decide to move back would include UConn guard Stephon Castle, though it would be pretty shocking to see him go No. 1.
Sarr is the favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick to Atlanta, but there is still plenty of time for someone to make an impression on the decision makers in Atlanta and change their mind.