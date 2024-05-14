Atlanta Hawks Provide Seth Lundy Injury Update
The Atlanta Hawks provided an important injury update on rookie forward Seth Lundy today:
"Guard/Forward Seth Lundy underwent left ankle surgery on May 1 to remove a medial ankle bone spur. The surgery was performed by Dr. Richard Ferkel at the Southern California Orthopedic Institute. Lundy will miss the NBA2K Summer League and is expected to make a full recovery prior to the 2024-25 season."
It is a bummer that Lundy is not going to be able to play in Summer League, but it is a good sign that he will be able to play during the regular season.
Lundy was not able to play much during his rookie season, playing in nine games, averaging 5.8 minutes per game. He could challenge for a more prominent role off the bench this season. but Atlanta still has a lot of work to do with their roster.
In case you have not heard, the Atlanta Hawks won the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery on Sunday, despite having just a 3% chance of winning the top pick. It was the first time in franchise history that Atlanta was able to win the lottery and frankly, it was the only time that Atlanta has had any luck in the lottery.
Immediately after they won the lottery, the speculation about what they would do with the pick began. Would the Hawks stay at No. 1 and take the best player on their board or would they trade the pick and try to get more veteran help to put around one of their guards? The No. 1 pick has not been traded often in the history of the NBA Draft, but in a draft that is perceived to be weak, it is not the craziest idea in the world.
If they stay at No. 1 however, there is a perceived favorite.
Alex Sarr has been mocked to the Hawks by several prominent outlets over the past 24 hours or so since the Draft Lottery and if Atlanta does take him, it makes a lot of sense. Atlanta has struggled on the defensive end of the floor for the past few seasons and lacks size, athleticism, and length, which Sarr brings in droves. He is 7'1, 220 LBS, and has a 7'4 wingspan. He uses his athleticism well and would be an impact guy on that end of the floor immediately. He is arguably the highest-ceiling prospect in the draft at a position of need for the Hawks. He is the presumed favorite to be selected No. 1 for a reason.