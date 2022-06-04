Skip to main content
Trae Young Announces Birth of His Son

The All-NBA point guard is now a proud dad.

Huge congratulations to Trae Young and his fiancee Shelby Miller on the birth of their first child. Earlier this evening, the couple shared his images of their baby boy, Tydus Reign Young. See Young's Instagram post below for all five photos of the growing family.

Obviously, everyone from Atlanta, Georgia, to Norman, Oklahoma, and beyond is excited about the surprising news. Young put together a historic season while keeping a huge secret the whole time.

Young and Miller got engaged on December 17, 2021, and now they receive this blessing. What a year it's been for the 23-year-old. Young has appeared in a Netflix movie with Adam Sandler and starred in multiple national ad campaigns.

Trae Young started in his second NBA All-Star Game this year.

Honestly, it could not happen to better people. The entire Young family has led through philanthropy and activism since Trae entered the NBA. So once again, congratulations to Trae, Shelby, Tydus, and both sides of the family. Go enjoy this summer, y'all have earned it.

Trae Young Announces Birth of His First Child

