Trae Young Appears in Call of Duty Teaser

Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young has quickly become a darling of Madison Avenue. Just in the past year, he has served as the face of multiple national ad campaigns for companies like Adidas, State Farm, Sprite, and now the Call of Duty video game franchise.

As you can see in the tweet above, Young made a cameo in the latest teaser for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. The sequel to 2019’s Modern Warfare will drop on October 22, 2022.

The video game makers (Activision) did more than just slide Young into a quick video. They even mocked up some images of Young in his basketball-inspired fatigues. Check out one of the promotional images Young posted to his Instagram story below.

Trae Young appeared in a promo for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2. Trae Young Instagram

While Young will not be a playable character in the game, he definitely lends a lot of street credit to the newest title. Young has 1.4 million followers on Twitter and 4.4 million followers on Instagram. His popularity is one of the many reasons why his Adidas signature shoe was a best-seller, and his jersey sales ranked 11th in the NBA this season.

It's amazing to see an Atlanta Hawks player blowing up the way Young is doing right now. The organization has seen some greats - Dikembe Mutombo, Dominique Wilkins, and Pete Maravich. But none of them have enjoyed the same level of fame as Young. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

