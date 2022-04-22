Trae Young's Jersey Sales Rank 11th in NBA

Trae Young has had an incredible season. He started in the All-Star game and became the second player in NBA history to lead the league in total points and assists. On January 21, his jersey sales ranked 8th in the NBA. However, they have dipped slightly since that time.

According to the data provided by Hawks radio broadcaster Mike Conti, number 11 now ranks 11th among active players. That's still very respectable for a 23-year-old who is still building his brand.

Speaking of his brand, we have witnessed the Hawks point guard become a household name this year. He's starred in national ad campaigns, appeared in a Netflix movie with Adam Sandler, and his first signature sneaker with Adidas is a best-seller. So no need to get down over the dip in jersey sales.

The Atlanta Hawks 2021-22 Nike City Edition uniforms are extra loud. © Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

'Ice Trae' has a chance to bump those numbers up this weekend with two home games against the Miami Heat. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

