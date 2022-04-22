Skip to main content
Trae Young's Jersey Sales Decreased Since January

Trae Young's Jersey Sales Decreased Since January

Number 11 is still flying off the shelves.

© Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Number 11 is still flying off the shelves.

Trae Young has had an incredible season. He started in the All-Star game and became the second player in NBA history to lead the league in total points and assists. On January 21, his jersey sales ranked 8th in the NBA. However, they have dipped slightly since that time.

According to the data provided by Hawks radio broadcaster Mike Conti, number 11 now ranks 11th among active players. That's still very respectable for a 23-year-old who is still building his brand.

Speaking of his brand, we have witnessed the Hawks point guard become a household name this year. He's starred in national ad campaigns, appeared in a Netflix movie with Adam Sandler, and his first signature sneaker with Adidas is a best-seller. So no need to get down over the dip in jersey sales.

Jan 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dribbles against the Boston Celtics in the second quarter at State Farm Arena.

The Atlanta Hawks 2021-22 Nike City Edition uniforms are extra loud.

'Ice Trae' has a chance to bump those numbers up this weekend with two home games against the Miami Heat. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Recommended For You

Interstate 35: Trae Young's Trainer Describes Formative Years

Assists to Activism: Trae Young Leads Off Court

Trae Young's Newest Adidas Shoes Drop Tomorrow

Jan 5, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) signs the jersey of a young fan after the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center.
News

Trae Young's Jersey Sales Rank 11th in NBA

By Pat Benson35 seconds ago
Apr 19, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) puts up a shot over Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) during the first half in game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FTX Arena.
News

Heat at Hawks Gameday Information: Watch, Stream, Listen, Odds

By Pat Benson5 hours ago
Apr 19, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) stands on the court during the first half in game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena.
News

Hawks Four Keys to Upsetting Heat in Game Three

By Pat Benson6 hours ago
Apr 19, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker (17) fouls Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) while chasing a loose ball during the second half in game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FTX Arena.
News

Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Three Preview

By Pat Benson6 hours ago
Apr 19, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra reacts during the second half in game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena.
News

Trae Young Praises Miami Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra

By Pat Benson23 hours ago
Clint Capela leads the NBA in rebounds per game from November 16 to December 16, 2021.
News

Clint Capela Out for Game Three in Atlanta

By Pat BensonApr 21, 2022
Mar 28, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) shoots the ball in the first half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
News

Kevin Huerter Says Atlanta Hawks Will 'Come Out Fighting'

By Pat BensonApr 21, 2022
Apr 19, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts after being fouled by Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker (17) during the second half in game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FTX Arena.
News

Atlanta Hawks Chances of Winning Series Against Miami Heat

By Pat BensonApr 21, 2022