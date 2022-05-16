New Adidas Trae Young 1 'Norman' Colorway Appears Online

Skip to main content
New Adidas Trae Young Shoes Inspired By Norman, Oklahoma

New Adidas Trae Young Shoes Inspired By Norman, Oklahoma

Trae Young doesn't forget where he comes from.

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Trae Young doesn't forget where he comes from.

The Atlanta Hawks season might be over, but that's not stopping Trae Young and Adidas from putting in work. If you read this site regularly, you know what a fan I am of the All-Star point guard's first signature shoe with the three stripes. So you could imagine my excitement when Young confirmed the release of another new colorway of the Adidas Trae Young 1.

As you can see in Young's tweet above, the navy, light blue, and white shoes are called the 'Norman' colorway. Someone more familiar with the southwestern town and its history will have to explain the symbolism to me, but I still love these new kicks.

Back on Media Day in September of 2021, I asked Young if he and Adidas had Oklahoma-inspired colorways planned. Young smiled and said, "We have a lot of exciting stuff coming up." He wasn't lying. The Adidas Trae Young 1 has colorways inspired by rappers, family, pets, and the city of Atlanta.

Thanks to the fire aesthetics combined with cutting-edge technology, this shoe has become a best-seller on the Adidas website. Every time a new colorway drops online, it sells out within minutes, which leaves fans scrambling to grab a pair before they are gone forever.

Next week will mark one year since Young debuted the Adidas Trae Young 1 at Madison Square Garden in the first round playoff series against the New York Knicks. The undersized point guard didn't let the taunts or fans spitting faze him. After the Hawks eliminated the Knicks, Young bowed to the crowd, and the rest was history.

Thanks to Young's historical performances and uncanny marketing ability, the Adidas Trae Young 1 has been the strongest signature sneaker debut since 'His Airness' took flight back in the 1980s. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Recommended For You

Assists to Activism: Trae Young Leads Off Court

Interstate 35: Trae Young's Trainer Describes Formative Years

Trae Young Shows Love to OKC Fans

Oklahoma Sooners guard Trae Young (11) reacts during the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena.
Culture

New Adidas Trae Young 1 'Norman' Colorway Appears Online

By Pat Benson1 minute ago
Feb 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) looks on against the San Antonio Spurs in the first quarter at State Farm Arena.
News

Trae Young Cautions Basketball Players About Choosing Colleges

By Pat Benson22 hours ago
Denver, CO, USA; Denver Nuggets player Bol Bol (10) poses for a photo during media day at Ball Arena.
News

What Hawks Can Expect with 44th Overall Draft Pick

By Olivier DumontMay 14, 2022
Chicago Bulls forward #91 DENNIS RODMAN is held back from the official by guard #23 MICHAEL JORDAN against the Miami Heat at the Miami Arena during the 1996-97 season.
News

25 Years Ago Today: Chicago Bulls Eliminate Atlanta Hawks

By Pat BensonMay 13, 2022
Feb 6, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) shakes hands with Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) after the game at the American Airlines Center.
News

Trae Young Criticizes NBA Officials with Luka Doncic Video

By Pat BensonMay 13, 2022
Rapper/recording artist Jack Harlow receives a Phoenix Suns jersey from mascot The Gorilla against the New Orleans Pelicans in the first half at Footprint Center.
Culture

NBA Legend Shares 2018 Video of Jack Harlow Partying

By Pat BensonMay 13, 2022
Atlanta Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk watches a game against the Washington Wizards in the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena.
News

Travis Schlenk Receives Zero Votes for NBA Executive of the Year

By Pat BensonMay 12, 2022
Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) looks on during a break in play against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the first half in the semifinals of the West regional of the men's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Chase Center.
News

Atlanta Hawks Scout Six New NBA Draft Prospects

By Pat BensonMay 12, 2022