New Adidas Trae Young 1 'Norman' Colorway Appears Online

The Atlanta Hawks season might be over, but that's not stopping Trae Young and Adidas from putting in work. If you read this site regularly, you know what a fan I am of the All-Star point guard's first signature shoe with the three stripes. So you could imagine my excitement when Young confirmed the release of another new colorway of the Adidas Trae Young 1.

As you can see in Young's tweet above, the navy, light blue, and white shoes are called the 'Norman' colorway. Someone more familiar with the southwestern town and its history will have to explain the symbolism to me, but I still love these new kicks.

Back on Media Day in September of 2021, I asked Young if he and Adidas had Oklahoma-inspired colorways planned. Young smiled and said, "We have a lot of exciting stuff coming up." He wasn't lying. The Adidas Trae Young 1 has colorways inspired by rappers, family, pets, and the city of Atlanta.

Thanks to the fire aesthetics combined with cutting-edge technology, this shoe has become a best-seller on the Adidas website. Every time a new colorway drops online, it sells out within minutes, which leaves fans scrambling to grab a pair before they are gone forever.

Next week will mark one year since Young debuted the Adidas Trae Young 1 at Madison Square Garden in the first round playoff series against the New York Knicks. The undersized point guard didn't let the taunts or fans spitting faze him. After the Hawks eliminated the Knicks, Young bowed to the crowd, and the rest was history.

Thanks to Young's historical performances and uncanny marketing ability, the Adidas Trae Young 1 has been the strongest signature sneaker debut since 'His Airness' took flight back in the 1980s. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

