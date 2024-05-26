2024 NBA Draft: New Prediction Speculates If Trae Young Or Dejounte Murray Could Be Traded During the Draft
The Atlanta Hawks are arguably the most interesting team to watch during the 2024 NBA Draft. They won the NBA Draft Lottery and now they must decide what to do with the No. 1 overall pick, whether that ends up being a trade or staying at No. 1 and taking a player, likely either Alex Sarr, Zaccharie Risacher, or Donovan Clingan. The Hawks are also going to be one of the more interesting teams this offseason because of the possible trades involving Trae Young or Dejounte Murray.
Could one of them be traded during the draft? One prediction from Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley speculated if a big trade could happen on draft night and mentioned Atlanta's backcourt duo as two possibilities:
"The conditions are perfect for a hyperactive trade market this summer.
There were no difference-makers moved at the February trade deadline. There are a number of teams who need to either add more to contend or abandon the championship race, several stars have surfaced on the rumor mill already, and franchises need to monitor their payrolls as the most damaging parts of the second-apron restrictions come into practice.
"There will be a lot of parts moved this offseason," an Eastern Conference executive told The Ringer's Howard Beck in February. "There's going to be some options, some high-level guys that ask to get moved."
Look for at least one of those moves to happen during the draft's opening round.
While this draft class maybe doesn't have a true blue-chip prospect, no one is saying it's bereft of talent. Just look at the player comparisons listed for the top-five picks in the latest mock draft from B/R's Jonathan Wasserman: Harrison Barnes (rock-solid starter), Evan Mobley (Cleveland's prized prospect), Rudy Gobert (four-time Defensive Player of the Year), Goran Dragić (All-Star and All-NBA third-teamer) and Anthony Black (last summer's No. 6 pick).
There's enough upside in this class that an early pick—probably paired with additional assets—should be able to deliver one of the stars being most talked about. Maybe it's a marquee name like Donovan Mitchell or Trae Young. Perhaps it's someone like Brandon Ingram, Dejounte Murray, Darius Garland or Jarrett Allen, players without quite as much name recognition but with an All-Star honor on their resume."
While I think one of these players will be traded this offseason, I don't know if it is going to happen on draft. There are going to be rumblings that night of potential deals that could be coming though and you can expect to see Murray and Young's name show up. Murray was being shopped leading up to the trade deadline, but there has been plenty of speculation about Young as well.
It was no secret that the Los Angeles Lakers tried to trade for Hawks guard Dejounte Murray leading up to last year's trade deadline, but nothing happened, with both the Lakers and the Hawks deciding to stand pat with their teams. At one point though, it seemed like a deal between the two teams might happen. According to The Athletic's Jovan Buha, who covers the Lakers, wrote in the weeks leadin up to the trade deadline,"The Murray buzz is only increasing — and to noisy levels. The Lakers and Hawks have discussed potential frameworks of a deal, including a version late last week that centered on Russell, Hood-Schifino, the 2029 first-round pick and additional draft compensation, according to multiple team and league sources. Talks have since stalled, but are expected to pick back up closer to the deadline." You can read the full piece here.
It was reported that the Hawks did not want Russell back in a deal, but according to Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus, there was a three-team deal discussed between the Lakers, Nets, and Hawks:
"Multiple sources say that before trading for Dennis Schröder, the Brooklyn Nets were in talks with the Lakers for Russell (with L.A. getting Dejounte Murray from the Atlanta Hawks). That negotiation died between the Lakers and Hawks, but the Nets still need a starting-caliber guard."
Pincus did not say what the Hawks were getting back in the deal, but I think it would likely have seen the Hawks getting Rui Hachimura, Hood-Schifino, and draft compensation back from the Lakers.
Will those talks be revisited on draft night or later this offseason? Stay tuned to find out.