New Blockbuster Trade Idea Sends Dejounte Murray +Bogdan Bogdanovic to Golden State, Jonathan Kuminga To Atlanta
The NBA offseason is rapidly approaching and the Atlanta Hawks are going to be one of the most interesting teams to watch in the coming weeks. They have the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, they will likely be making a decision on the backcourt of Trae Young/Dejounte Murray, and other players such as Clint Capela. De'Andre Hunter and Bogdan Bogdanovic could be on the move as well. This Hawks roster needs changes to it and the team will likely look much different in a few weeks.
The Golden State Warriors are going to be an interesting team to watch this offseason. They lost in the play-in tournament to the Kings, but you could make the argument that if not for Draymond Green's absences during the season, this would have been a top six team in the Western Conference. There is plenty of debate about whether the Warriors window to win another championship with this core of players is closed, but they could make some moves to stay in the hunt.
Could the two teams be trade partners? It is a possibility and Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley has the Hawks sending Murray and Bogdanovic to the Warriors for a huge package centered around Jonathan Kuminga:
The trade: Jonathan Kuminga, Andrew Wiggins, Kevon Looney and 2026 first-round pick (top-five-protected) to the Atlanta Hawks for Dejounte Murray and Bogdan Bogdanović
"Fresh off a breakout season, Kuminga has been described as being "pretty much" untouchable. Maybe this is a case of semantics, but that doesn't read the same as "actually" untouchable.
There are moves the Warriors would have to consider to send out their promising swingman, and this might be one of them. They need to give Stephen Curry championship-level support quickly, and this would deliver two plug-and-play impact players at an otherwise manageable cost. Wiggins is overpaid if he plays like he has the past two seasons, Looney might be on his way out, and trading a single first-rounder wouldn't totally deplete the Dubs' collection of trade assets.
Golden State needs more athleticism, point-of-attack defense and shooting on the perimeter, and this deal would deliver all three. Murray is a former All-Defensive honoree who just had the best shooting season of his career (2.6 threes per outing with a 36.3 percent splash rate). Bogdanović makes things happen on or off the ball, and he processes the game at a high enough level to enjoy a seamless fit in this system.
The Warriors and Hawks would both need to trim their payrolls first to make this allowable under the collective bargaining agreement, but it's easy to imagine both picturing a big enough reward here to willingly jump through those hoops.
I don't think that the Warriors are going to trade Kuminga, but if they decide to see what they could get for him, Atlanta should be interested. Kuminga is an athletic forward who would pair nicely with Trae Young and improve the Hawks defense. Kuminga is a rapidly improving offensive player as well. Wiggins contract is one of the worst in the league, but if he could play like he did during the Warriors title run in 2022 (a big if), it could work out. Looney could be the Hawks backup big and the 2026 first round pick is appealing, considering Atlanta does not have many draft assets.
Would this be enough for the Warriors to get back in the championship hunt? Possibly. Curry and Murray could work well together and Bogdanovic was tremendous for the Hawks last season. It could depend on if the Warriors want to bring back Klay Thompson, but this kind of trade might rule that out.
This would be an interesting trade that I would consider if I was the Hawks because I am very high on Kuminga, but he is the only really valuable piece. Looney struggles at times and Wiggins was pretty terrible last season. If those two could not contirbute, this would be a losing trade for Atlanta.