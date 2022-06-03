Atlanta Hawks Scout Six New Prospects Ahead of NBA Draft

Atlanta Hawks 11th Day of In-Person Workouts
The Atlanta Hawks are back at it with their second straight day of in-person workouts. Entering today, the organization has evaluated 60 prospects ahead of the 2022 NBA Draft which takes place in 20 days. Let's learn more about who the Hawks are scouting today.
Jimmy Boeheim
School: Syracuse
Position: Power Forward
Height: 6'8"
Weight: 225
Age: 24
Scouting Report: Transferred to Syracuse from Cornell. Averaged 13.7 points and 6.2 rebounds per game in his senior season. Son of a successful basketball coach.
Christian Braun
School: Kansas
Position: Shooting Guard
Height: 6'7"
Weight: 218
Age: 21
Scouting Report: Braun averaged 14.1 points and 6.5 rebounds per game in his junior season. NCAA champion (2022), Second-team All-Big 12 (2022), Big 12 All-Freshman Team (2020), and Mr. Kansas Basketball (2019).
Eli Brooks
School: Michigan
Position: Point Guard
Height: 6'1"
Weight: 185
Age: 23
Scouting Report: Brooks played five seasons at Michigan. He averaged a collegiate career-high 12.2 points and 3.7 rebounds per game in his senior season.
R.J. Cole
School: UConn
Position: Point Guard
Height: 6'1"
Weight: 185
Age: 22
Scouting Report: Cole averaged 15.4 points and 4.1 assists per game in his senior season. AP Honorable Mention All-American (2019), MEAC Player of the Year (2019), First-team All-Big East (2022), 2× First–team All-MEAC (2018, 2019), MEAC Rookie of the Year (2018).
Lester Quinones
School: Memphis
Position: Guard
Height: 6'5"
Weight: 208
Age: 21
Scouting Report: Quinones averaged 10 points and 3.5 rebounds per game in his junior season. He is an NIT champion (2021), and named to AAC All-Freshman Team (2020).
Kai Sotto
Location: Adelaide, Australia
Position: Center
Height: 7'2"
Weight: 232
Age: 20
Scouting Report: Sotto forwent college to play professionally. Named NBL Fans MVP (2022)
