Atlanta Hawks Scout Six New Prospects Ahead of NBA Draft

Atlanta Hawks 11th Day of In-Person Workouts

It's crunch time for the Hawks' scouts.

Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Hawks are back at it with their second straight day of in-person workouts. Entering today, the organization has evaluated 60 prospects ahead of the 2022 NBA Draft which takes place in 20 days. Let's learn more about who the Hawks are scouting today.

Jimmy Boeheim

Syracuse Orange forward Jimmy Boeheim (0) reacts to a play against the Indiana Hoosiers during the second half at the Carrier Dome.

School: Syracuse

Position: Power Forward

Height: 6'8"

Weight: 225

Age: 24

Scouting Report: Transferred to Syracuse from Cornell. Averaged 13.7 points and 6.2 rebounds per game in his senior season. Son of a successful basketball coach.

Christian Braun

Kansas Jayhawks guard Christian Braun (2) reacts after defeating the North Carolina Tar Heels during the 2022 NCAA men's basketball tournament Final Four championship game at Caesars Superdome.

School: Kansas

Position: Shooting Guard 

Height: 6'7"

Weight: 218

Age: 21

Scouting Report: Braun averaged 14.1 points and 6.5 rebounds per game in his junior season. NCAA champion (2022), Second-team All-Big 12 (2022), Big 12 All-Freshman Team (2020), and Mr. Kansas Basketball (2019).

Eli Brooks

Michigan Wolverines guard Eli Brooks (55) controls the ball against Colorado State Rams guard Kendle Moore (3) in the second half during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

School: Michigan

Position: Point Guard 

Height: 6'1"

Weight: 185

Age: 23

Scouting Report: Brooks played five seasons at Michigan. He averaged a collegiate career-high 12.2 points and 3.7 rebounds per game in his senior season.

R.J. Cole

Connecticut Huskies guard R.J. Cole (2) dribbles against the Creighton Bluejays in the first half at CHI Health Center Omaha.

School: UConn

Position: Point Guard 

Height: 6'1"

Weight: 185

Age: 22

Scouting Report: Cole averaged 15.4 points and 4.1 assists per game in his senior season. AP Honorable Mention All-American (2019), MEAC Player of the Year (2019), First-team All-Big East (2022), 2× First–team All-MEAC (2018, 2019), MEAC Rookie of the Year (2018).

Lester Quinones

Memphis Tigers guard Lester Quinones celebrates his made 3-point shot against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during their second round NCAA Tournament matchup.

School: Memphis

Position: Guard 

Height: 6'5"

Weight: 208

Age: 21

Scouting Report: Quinones averaged 10 points and 3.5 rebounds per game in his junior season. He is an NIT champion (2021), and named to AAC All-Freshman Team (2020).

Kai Sotto

May 17, 2022; Chicago, IL, USA; People look at the draft lottery order after the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery at McCormick Place.

Location: Adelaide, Australia

Position: Center

Height: 7'2"

Weight: 232

Age: 20

Scouting Report: Sotto forwent college to play professionally. Named NBL Fans MVP (2022)

