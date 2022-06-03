Atlanta Hawks Scout Six New Prospects Ahead of NBA Draft

The Atlanta Hawks are back at it with their second straight day of in-person workouts. Entering today, the organization has evaluated 60 prospects ahead of the 2022 NBA Draft which takes place in 20 days. Let's learn more about who the Hawks are scouting today.

Jimmy Boeheim Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports School: Syracuse Position: Power Forward Height: 6'8" Weight: 225 Age: 24 Scouting Report: Transferred to Syracuse from Cornell. Averaged 13.7 points and 6.2 rebounds per game in his senior season. Son of a successful basketball coach. Christian Braun Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports School: Kansas Position: Shooting Guard Height: 6'7" Weight: 218 Age: 21 Scouting Report: Braun averaged 14.1 points and 6.5 rebounds per game in his junior season. NCAA champion (2022), Second-team All-Big 12 (2022), Big 12 All-Freshman Team (2020), and Mr. Kansas Basketball (2019). Eli Brooks Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports School: Michigan Position: Point Guard Height: 6'1" Weight: 185 Age: 23 Scouting Report: Brooks played five seasons at Michigan. He averaged a collegiate career-high 12.2 points and 3.7 rebounds per game in his senior season. R.J. Cole Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports School: UConn Position: Point Guard Height: 6'1" Weight: 185 Age: 22 Scouting Report: Cole averaged 15.4 points and 4.1 assists per game in his senior season. AP Honorable Mention All-American (2019), MEAC Player of the Year (2019), First-team All-Big East (2022), 2× First–team All-MEAC (2018, 2019), MEAC Rookie of the Year (2018). Lester Quinones © Joe Rondone/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK School: Memphis Position: Guard Height: 6'5" Weight: 208 Age: 21 Scouting Report: Quinones averaged 10 points and 3.5 rebounds per game in his junior season. He is an NIT champion (2021), and named to AAC All-Freshman Team (2020). Kai Sotto David Banks-USA TODAY Sports Location: Adelaide, Australia Position: Center Height: 7'2" Weight: 232 Age: 20 Scouting Report: Sotto forwent college to play professionally. Named NBL Fans MVP (2022)

