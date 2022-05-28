Atlanta Hawks Draft Scouting Report: Malaki Branham

If Ochai Agbaji is no longer on the board come the 16th overall pick for the Atlanta Hawks, their next best bet would have to be shooting guard Malaki Branham from Ohio State. The 19-year-old freshman made an instant impact during his sole season for the Buckeyes, and despite being so young, really grew into his natural scoring talent that he possesses.

This is precisely why the Hawks should look to invest their first-round pick towards Branham. Although the Hawks did boast a Top 10 offense last season, it was heavily dependent on point guard Trae Young needing to drop 30+ on most given nights. And when the Hawks met the Miami Heat in the playoffs, they found a way to significantly shut down Young’s game defensively, forcing him to find others to take off the scoring load, which didn’t come to fruition and pan out the way it could have.

But bringing in a budding offensive talent that can carry a big chunk of those scoring responsibilities right beside him, would alleviate the pressure and double-teaming Young would receive and create a lot more space on the floor for the Hawks offense to operate at its best.