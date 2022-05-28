Atlanta Hawks Draft Scouting Report: Malaki Branham

Atlanta Hawks Draft Profile: Malaki Branham
The 2022 NBA Draft is right around the corner. The Hawks have the 16th and 44th picks and have several prospects to evaluate. Today we continue our series of scouting reports with former Ohio State Buckeye Malaki Branham.
Vitals
Malaki Branham
Height: 6’5”
Weight: 180
Age: 19
Position: Shooting Guard
Class: Freshman
School: Ohio State
Why Branham
If Ochai Agbaji is no longer on the board come the 16th overall pick for the Atlanta Hawks, their next best bet would have to be shooting guard Malaki Branham from Ohio State. The 19-year-old freshman made an instant impact during his sole season for the Buckeyes, and despite being so young, really grew into his natural scoring talent that he possesses.
This is precisely why the Hawks should look to invest their first-round pick towards Branham. Although the Hawks did boast a Top 10 offense last season, it was heavily dependent on point guard Trae Young needing to drop 30+ on most given nights. And when the Hawks met the Miami Heat in the playoffs, they found a way to significantly shut down Young’s game defensively, forcing him to find others to take off the scoring load, which didn’t come to fruition and pan out the way it could have.
But bringing in a budding offensive talent that can carry a big chunk of those scoring responsibilities right beside him, would alleviate the pressure and double-teaming Young would receive and create a lot more space on the floor for the Hawks offense to operate at its best.
Offense
The purity and depth of Branham’s offensive game are truly remarkable. He’s someone who can not only create scoring looks on his own but can also score off the ball as well. His smooth body control and excellent court vision grant him a big leg up at finding the lanes he can exploit inside. But what’s most impressive about Branham’s talent is his mid-range game. He finds his spots so well, and even when he explodes to the hoop, Branham’s ability to abruptly stop and pull-up makes him very difficult to stay in front of.
In 31 games started for the Buckeyes, Branham scored an average of 13.7 points per game on 49.8% shooting from the field and 41.6% from behind the arc, tallying 3.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists as well. Over his first and only season at Ohio State, Branham dropped two 30-point games. On January 2nd, Branham put up a career-high 35 points on 68.4% shooting from the field and 60% from 3PT range in an overtime win against Nebraska. Later in February, Branham would post a 31-point game against Illinois, this time shooting 71.4% from the field while sinking his only 3PT attempt as well.
In short, Branham’s offensive talent is the real deal. With a deep range of skills at his disposal, Branham is a complete scorer the Hawks should definitely look into.
Defense
Unlike Agbaji, Branham isn’t the most aggressive and assertive defender at the guard position within this draft class. That said, that doesn’t mean he can’t play good defense. With a tall, long frame and a 6’11” wingspan, Branham is adept at using his athleticism to his advantage defensively and doesn’t make it easy for guards to get by him.
But what makes Branham really stand out as a defender, is his sharp court awareness as well as his active hands and anticipation. In Ohio State’s first game of the NCAA March Madness Tournament against Loyola Chicago, Branham had himself four steals to lead the Buckeyes' defensive charge to victory.
Upside
The fact that Branham was playing at such a high level at the age of only 18 in his first season for Ohio State (he turned 19 on May 12th) is nothing short of incredible. His fluidity, touch, and feel for the game have led him to become a natural-born scorer that can implement his offensive fortitude in a heartbeat.
Though Branham could take a little time to come into his own in the NBA due to his youth and lack of collegiate experience, he has all the tools to develop and improve into the star he can be year after year. We’ve seen this with RJ Barrett during his time with the Knicks, and a similar situation could unfold for Branham should the Hawks select him.
Downside
Despite his potential and gift for scoring, Branham isn’t the strongest defender. From his inconsistencies with his balance to his inability to work over screens when guarding his man, Branham has also struggled to be more assertive in garnering steals and blocks, considering he stands at 6’5” and has a long wingspan to show for it. As a result, his on-ball defending could pose some issues in the backcourt, and that could deter the Hawks from pursuing him.
Recommended For You
What Hawks Fans Can Expect with 16th Overall Pick
What Hawks Fan Can Expect with 44th Overall Pick