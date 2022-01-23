Hawks at Hornets: Watch, Listen, Odds

Atlanta Hawks at Charlotte Hornets: TV, Stream, Radio, Odds
Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Charlotte Hornets. This is shaping up to be a great divisional rivalry for years to come. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.
Game Details
Atlanta Hawks at Charlotte Hornets
Date: Sunday, January 23, 2021
Time: 7:00 PM EST
Location: Spectrum Center
How to Watch
Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South
Hornets Broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast
How to Listen
Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game
Hornets Listen: 102.5 FM Sports Radio
Odds
Spread: CHA -3.5
Moneyline: ATL +130, CHA -154
Total O/U: 235.5
Photos from Hawks/Hornets This Season
