Skip to main content
Trae Young Jersey Sales Near Top of the League

Trae Young Jersey Sales Near Top of the League

Number 11 is flying off the shelves.

© Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Number 11 is flying off the shelves.

Trae Young is a man of the people. Kids and senior citizens alike love the fierce floor general. Young hasn't even played four complete seasons yet, and he's already scored 6,000 points and dished over 2,100 assists. 

Some people were expecting 'Ice Trae' to fall off this season due to the new rule changes which directly targeted him. Jokes on them because Young's numbers have improved. He's averaging 28 points and 9.5 assists per game. No other NBA player is top-three in both categories.

Perhaps it's because of his dazzling play or larger-than-life persona, or maybe a combination of both, but the youngest generation loves Young. Legions of little fans flock from around the country to see number 11 play live. Some are even brave enough to enter opposing arenas decked out in Hawks gear, and a lucky few are rewarded with game-worn shoes or arm sleeves. 

A lot of the attention this season has gone to the incredibly successful launch of his first signature shoe, the Adidas Trae Young 1. The hoop shoe has flown off the shelves in almost every size. In addition, some of the more coveted colorways are being resold online for stomach-churning prices.

But one under-reported story has been Young's jersey sales. According to Mike Contini of Atlanta radio station 92.9 The Game, Young's jersey sales now rank 8th in the NBA. In a season full of new accomplishments, this is a new high for Young.

I can't say that I'm surprised. Young is well on his way to his second NBA All-Star appearance and will most likely be named to an All-NBA team following the season. Not to mention all of the philanthropic and charitable campaigns Young takes part in off the court.

2021-22 Atlanta Hawks Jerseys

Check out the Trae Young jerseys that are flying off the shelves.

Hawks City Edition Jersey

Jan 12, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) takes a moment before the start of their game against the Miami Heat at State Farm Arena.

In honor of the NBA's 75th Anniversary, Nike went deep in their bag for the annual city edition uniforms.

The number style on the front of the jersey harkens back to the Hawks' inaugural year in Atlanta representing the lettering of the 1968 unis and the back of the jersey sports numbers in the lettering from 1985. 

While the 1970's lettering of the "Atlanta" on the jersey chest invokes the spirit of Pistol Pete. The 2-color Infinity Black and Torch Red at the neck and arms are reminiscent of the configuration from the team's kit from the 1985 season.

Atlanta Hawks Statement Jerseys

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) kisses his uniform before the game against the San Antonio Spurs at AT&T Center.

"Infinity Black" is the color Nike went with for the Hawks bold "statement" jerseys. The Hawks wear these threads both at home and on the road. The "Legacy Yellow" font with "Torch Red" lining really makes for a strong uniform.

Atlanta Hawks Icon Jersey

Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young voiced his frustrations with the team after a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

You can't get mad at the Hawks "Icon" uniforms. The "Torch Red" is a tough look. Mix in the white font with "Legacy Yellow" lining and you have a very creative look. Even if it somewhat resembles a very specific fast-food franchise.

Atlanta Hawks Association Jersey

Jan 7, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts during the first half at Crypto.com Arena.

The all-white "Association" uniforms are super clean. Before Nike took over, these would have been considered the home jerseys, but now teams get to mix and match. So don't be surprised if you see the Hawks wearing what looks like their home jerseys on the road.

The Hawks need to make another playoff push and that starts tonight against the Miami Heat. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com

Recommended For You

Interstate 35: Trae Young's Trainer Describes Formative Years

Assists to Activism: Trae Young Leads Off Court

Trae Young Gives Fan Game-Worn Shoes

Jan 5, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) signs the jersey of a young fan after the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center.
News

Trae Young Jersey Sales Reaching New Heights

35 seconds ago
Miami Heat host Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, January 20, 2022.
News

Hawks vs. Heat: Watch, Listen, Stream, Odds

4 hours ago
Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) dribbles the ball around Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) during the first quarter of the game at FTX Arena.
News

Heat at Hawks Preview: Round 3

4 hours ago
Jan 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) throws a towel into the stands as he celebrates their win against the Milwaukee Bucks at State Farm Arena.
News

The Future Is Now: Onyeka Okongwu

Jan 20, 2022
Jan 19, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley (22) grabs a rebound in front of Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) during the first half at State Farm Arena.
News

Hawks Drop Timberwolves 134-22

Jan 20, 2022
Jan 19, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) protects the ball against Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell (0) during the first half at State Farm Arena.
News

Five Best Plays from Hawks Win Over Timberwolves

Jan 20, 2022
Dec 6, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) goes around Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) to get to teh basket in the third quarter at Target Center.
News

Timberwolves at Hawks: Watch, Stream, Listen, Odds

Jan 19, 2022
Dec 6, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) goes around Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) to get to teh basket in the third quarter at Target Center.
News

Timberwolves at Hawks Preview: KAT vs. Trae

Jan 19, 2022