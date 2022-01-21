Trae Young is a man of the people. Kids and senior citizens alike love the fierce floor general. Young hasn't even played four complete seasons yet, and he's already scored 6,000 points and dished over 2,100 assists.

Some people were expecting 'Ice Trae' to fall off this season due to the new rule changes which directly targeted him. Jokes on them because Young's numbers have improved. He's averaging 28 points and 9.5 assists per game. No other NBA player is top-three in both categories.

Perhaps it's because of his dazzling play or larger-than-life persona, or maybe a combination of both, but the youngest generation loves Young. Legions of little fans flock from around the country to see number 11 play live. Some are even brave enough to enter opposing arenas decked out in Hawks gear, and a lucky few are rewarded with game-worn shoes or arm sleeves.

A lot of the attention this season has gone to the incredibly successful launch of his first signature shoe, the Adidas Trae Young 1. The hoop shoe has flown off the shelves in almost every size. In addition, some of the more coveted colorways are being resold online for stomach-churning prices.

But one under-reported story has been Young's jersey sales. According to Mike Contini of Atlanta radio station 92.9 The Game, Young's jersey sales now rank 8th in the NBA. In a season full of new accomplishments, this is a new high for Young.

I can't say that I'm surprised. Young is well on his way to his second NBA All-Star appearance and will most likely be named to an All-NBA team following the season. Not to mention all of the philanthropic and charitable campaigns Young takes part in off the court.

2021-22 Atlanta Hawks Jerseys Check out the Trae Young jerseys that are flying off the shelves. Hawks City Edition Jersey © Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports In honor of the NBA's 75th Anniversary, Nike went deep in their bag for the annual city edition uniforms. The number style on the front of the jersey harkens back to the Hawks' inaugural year in Atlanta representing the lettering of the 1968 unis and the back of the jersey sports numbers in the lettering from 1985. While the 1970's lettering of the "Atlanta" on the jersey chest invokes the spirit of Pistol Pete. The 2-color Infinity Black and Torch Red at the neck and arms are reminiscent of the configuration from the team's kit from the 1985 season. Atlanta Hawks Statement Jerseys © Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports "Infinity Black" is the color Nike went with for the Hawks bold "statement" jerseys. The Hawks wear these threads both at home and on the road. The "Legacy Yellow" font with "Torch Red" lining really makes for a strong uniform. Atlanta Hawks Icon Jersey © Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports You can't get mad at the Hawks "Icon" uniforms. The "Torch Red" is a tough look. Mix in the white font with "Legacy Yellow" lining and you have a very creative look. Even if it somewhat resembles a very specific fast-food franchise. Atlanta Hawks Association Jersey © Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports The all-white "Association" uniforms are super clean. Before Nike took over, these would have been considered the home jerseys, but now teams get to mix and match. So don't be surprised if you see the Hawks wearing what looks like their home jerseys on the road.

The Hawks need to make another playoff push and that starts tonight against the Miami Heat.

