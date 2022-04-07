Atlanta Hawks Reward Skylar Mays with Contract

Skip to main content
Atlanta Hawks Convert Skylar Mays Contract

The backup point guard now has a standard NBA contract.

For the past few months, there has been speculation on how the Atlanta Hawks would manage their roster for the postseason. Today, the organization announced they have converted the contract of guard Skylar Mays from a two-way to a standard NBA contract.

Mays has appeared in 27 games (five starts) for the Hawks this season, averaging 3.0 points in 8.1 minutes (.500 FG%, .889 FT%). In eight starts with the College Park Skyhawks of the NBA G League this season, he averaged 18.0 points, 4.5 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 33.6 minutes (.456 FG%, .341 3FG%, .947 FT%).

Drafted in the second round (50th overall) by the Hawks in the 2020 NBA Draft, Mays played in 33 games as a rookie with Atlanta in 2020-21, putting up 3.8 points and 1.1 rebounds in 8.2 minutes (.449 FG%, .350 3FG%, .880 FT%).

Hopefully, we get to see Mays get some burn in the postseason. Hawks head coach Nate McMillan notoriously keeps a short rotation which doesn't bode well for Mays. The second-year player usually sees the court whenever the team is suffering from injuries. But that shouldn't diminish what he's done in his short time in the league.

