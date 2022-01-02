Atlanta Hawks Health & Safety Protocols Update

Skip to main content
    •
    January 2, 2022
    Atlanta Hawks COVID-19 Report
    Publish date:

    Atlanta Hawks COVID-19 Report

    Who is in and who is out?
    Author:

    © Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

    Who is in and who is out?

    You can't be blamed if you are having trouble keeping up with the Atlanta Hawks injury report. I cover the team and it's a daily struggle. Trae Young was the first player to test positive for COVID-19 before 12 other players followed suit.

    No other team has signed as many players to 10-day hardship contracts as the Hawks. In fact, they achieved the bizarre record of the largest roster in league history. So, let's get you caught up on who in NBA Health & Safety Protocols and who has been cleared.

    Nate McMillan

    On Saturday, Hawks head coach Nate McMillan joined the growing list of coaches to test positive for COVID-19. McMillan already missed one game against the Indiana Pacers earlier this season out of an abundance of caution after his son entered the Protocols.

    John Collins

    One day after playing the New York Knicks on Christmas Day, 'John the Baptist' was one of two players to test positive for COVID-19. Luckily, both players should be getting cleared this week.

    Jalen Johnson

    Rookie Jalen Johnson was the other player to test positive for COVID-19 following the Knicks game. Johnson had spent most of his time in College Park with the SkyHawks, but when duty called he went with the Hawks. Unfortunately, it resulted in him getting infected.

    Bogdan Bogdanovic

    Not long after returning from an ankle injury, Bogdan Bogdanovic was one of three players to test positive for COVID-19 on December 28. 'Bogi' has missed significant time throughout his 1.5 seasons in Atlanta due to downright bad luck.

    Gorgui Dieng

    Gorgui Dieng entered the Protocols with Bogdanovic. The backup big man has played big minutes for the Hawks this season, and his absence could not have come at a worse time.

    Malik Ellison

    Shortly after signing a 10-day hardship contract, Malik Ellison was the third Hawks player to test positive for COVID-19 on December 28. We hate it for Ellison because these sorts of opportunities don't come around very often. Hopefully, we see Ellison on the court with the Hawks soon.

    Players Cleared from Health & Safety Protocols

    Sharife Cooper, Kevin Huerter, Onyeka Okongwu, Delon Wright, Timothe Luwawau-Cabarrot all received the good news on January 1. Essentially the entire Hawks second string was cleared to play yesterday. Of course, there will be some rust after missing a few games, but they should return to form soon.

    Recommended For You

    Lance Stephenson Out of Atlanta

    Trae Young Passes Michael Jordan in Record Books

    Trae Young's Villain Origin Story

    Like SI Hawks on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Hawks news!

    Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan talks to forward Cam Reddish (22) against the Miami Heat in the first half at State Farm Arena.
    News

    Atlanta Hawks Health & Safety Protocols Update

    43 seconds ago
    Lance Stephenson's contract with Atlanta Hawks has expired.
    News

    Lance Stephenson Out of Atlanta

    22 hours ago
    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) handles the ball against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at State Farm Arena.
    News

    Trae Young Surpasses Michael Jordan in Key Statistic

    23 hours ago
    Dec 31, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) celebrates after a dunk during the first half against the Atlanta Hawks at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
    News

    Top Five Highlights from Atlanta Hawks at Cleveland Cavaliers

    23 hours ago
    Dec 31, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro (35) during the first half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
    News

    Third Quarter's the Charm. Hawks Defeat Cavaliers 121-118

    Dec 31, 2021
    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio (3) during the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
    News

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Cleveland Cavs: Stream, Listen, Odds

    Dec 31, 2021
    Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) defends Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) during the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
    News

    Hawks at Cavs Preview: Last Game of 2021

    Dec 31, 2021
    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) celebrates after a made basket against the Washington Wizards in the second half at State Farm Arena.
    News

    Trae Young's Villain Origin Story

    Dec 30, 2021