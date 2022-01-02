Atlanta Hawks Health & Safety Protocols Update

You can't be blamed if you are having trouble keeping up with the Atlanta Hawks injury report. I cover the team and it's a daily struggle. Trae Young was the first player to test positive for COVID-19 before 12 other players followed suit.

No other team has signed as many players to 10-day hardship contracts as the Hawks. In fact, they achieved the bizarre record of the largest roster in league history. So, let's get you caught up on who in NBA Health & Safety Protocols and who has been cleared.

Nate McMillan

On Saturday, Hawks head coach Nate McMillan joined the growing list of coaches to test positive for COVID-19. McMillan already missed one game against the Indiana Pacers earlier this season out of an abundance of caution after his son entered the Protocols.

John Collins

One day after playing the New York Knicks on Christmas Day, 'John the Baptist' was one of two players to test positive for COVID-19. Luckily, both players should be getting cleared this week.

Jalen Johnson

Rookie Jalen Johnson was the other player to test positive for COVID-19 following the Knicks game. Johnson had spent most of his time in College Park with the SkyHawks, but when duty called he went with the Hawks. Unfortunately, it resulted in him getting infected.

Bogdan Bogdanovic

Not long after returning from an ankle injury, Bogdan Bogdanovic was one of three players to test positive for COVID-19 on December 28. 'Bogi' has missed significant time throughout his 1.5 seasons in Atlanta due to downright bad luck.

Gorgui Dieng

Gorgui Dieng entered the Protocols with Bogdanovic. The backup big man has played big minutes for the Hawks this season, and his absence could not have come at a worse time.

Malik Ellison

Shortly after signing a 10-day hardship contract, Malik Ellison was the third Hawks player to test positive for COVID-19 on December 28. We hate it for Ellison because these sorts of opportunities don't come around very often. Hopefully, we see Ellison on the court with the Hawks soon.

Players Cleared from Health & Safety Protocols

Sharife Cooper, Kevin Huerter, Onyeka Okongwu, Delon Wright, Timothe Luwawau-Cabarrot all received the good news on January 1. Essentially the entire Hawks second string was cleared to play yesterday. Of course, there will be some rust after missing a few games, but they should return to form soon.

