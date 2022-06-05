Atlanta Hawks Draft Scouting Report: Alondes Williams

What’s quite fascinating about Williams' offensive talent, is how he transformed it into the scoring-playmaker threat he came to be at Wake Forest. Starting his collegiate career at a Division II school called Triton College, it wasn’t until his junior year that Williams transferred to Oklahoma to play Division I basketball. During his junior and senior years as a Sooner, Williams started a total of 24 out of the 55 games he played there, only averaging 6.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 0.9 assists in 17.5 minutes per game, hardly showing much draft stock, if any, by the end of his senior campaign.

As a result, Williams chose to opt for an additional year of eligibility, which led him to transfer to Wake Forest to compete in a challenging ACC division. But as soon as he joined the Demon Deacons, Williams put forth an outstanding performance and highlighted just how talented he can be. In all 35 games started for Wake Forest, Williams scored 18.5 points per game on 50.7% shooting from the field, tallied 6.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 1.2 steals as well. Because of his sensational season, Williams was named ACC Player of the Year and was elected to the All-ACC First Team as well. What he was able to accomplish in his final season was nothing short of incredible and immediately put him into the draft conversation.

Possessing such a big yet strong, athletic frame, Williams has a similar playmaking style to that of Cade Cunningham, particularly with his ability to score around the rim and from mid-range, deliver beautiful, thread-the-needle-like passes to open teammates in the paint or on the wing, as well as crash the glass and provide sharp on-ball defense across the perimeter. Williams’ complete play led him to secure Wake Forest’s second triple-double in franchise history when he had 16 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 assists against South Carolina Upstate. To add to it, Williams was also able to collect four double-doubles and dropped 32 or more points three different times in his final collegiate season.