Atlanta Hawks Draft Scouting Report: Josh Minott

Atlanta Hawks Draft Preview: Josh Minott

Minott would make solid second round selection for Atlanta.

Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

We are less than three weeks out from the 2022 NBA Draft. The Atlanta Hawks have the 16th and 44th overall pick. Recently, we profiled several players who could be selected with the first round pick. Today our draft coverage shifts to evaluating possible second round selections with former Memphis Tigers guard Josh Minott.

Vitals

Josh Minott (35) participates in the 2022 NBA Draft Combine at Wintrust Arena.

Josh Minott

Position: Power Forward

Height: 6’8”

Weight: 205

Class: Freshman

School: Memphis

Why Minott

Memphis Tigers forward Josh Minott (20) dunks the ball against the Houston Cougars during the first half at Dickies Arena.

If the Atlanta Hawks do succeed with drafting a shooting guard in the first round, they should look to pad their depth amongst their forwards in the second. Aside from John Collins, DeAndre Hunter, and veteran stretch forward Danilo Gallinari; the Hawks don’t have the best supporting cast amongst their forwards that can provide the dual offensive and defensive spark they need.

This is why Josh Minott would make for a great pick should he fall to the Hawks at 44th overall. The lanky-quick, strong, and athletic power forward out of Memphis didn’t make that big of a splash in his freshman season but illustrated spurts of his special talent and potential throughout the 33 games he played. Possessing great size for his position and a huge 6’11 wingspan, Minott has a really nice blend of offensive and defensive versatility to his game and could make for a strong asset for this Hawks rotation.

Offense

Memphis Tigers guard Josh Minott is on the Atlanta Hawks radar.

Because Minott’s minutes were very inconsistent, it’s hard to put his sole season with Memphis into perspective when you only assess his generic stats on the year. In 14.6 minutes on average over 33 games played (five started), Minott scored just 6.6 points per game on 52.2% shooting from the field and gathered 3.8 rebounds.

That said, if you look at his production per 36 minutes played over the season, it’s quite incredible to see what Minott was able to achieve, despite the inconsistent playing time. Posting 16.2 points per game, 9.2 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per 36 minutes, Minott made every minute he got on the floor count and asserted his influence in the paint with force.

What’s exciting about Minott’s offensive skillset starts with his ability to play above the rim and play through contact, oftentimes posterizing his opponents or sailing through their contact to secure big and-1 baskets. The first NBA player that comes to mind when seeing Minott play is Derrick Jones Jr., possessing a very similar bouncy lob-threat presence with a strong and lengthy frame that allows him to close out on defenders and block shots. To add to it, Minott is also a really good catch-and-shoot scorer, even from 3PT range. He can also pull up off the dribble to knock down mid-range shots very well and is an unselfish player that’s allowed him to become a good passer.

In the 33 games played, Minott secured two double-doubles. His first came against Cincinnati on January 9th, where he scored 14 points and collected ten rebounds with a block and a steal in their 87-80 victory. The second came against ECU on January 27th, where he recorded 13 points with 12 rebounds, two assists, and two blocks. And just the game before his second double-double, Minott posted a career-high against Tulsa, scoring 18 points on a perfect 10/10 from the free throw line to go with nine rebounds, two assists, and two steals in their 83-81 win. 

Defense

Memphis Tigers Josh Minott is knocked to the floor after being fouled on a 3-point attempt against the UCF Knights.

On defense, Minott covers ground really well and has the physical traits and athleticism to hold his own in the paint with the best of them. He doesn’t have the meatiest frame to go up against big, overpowering forwards or centers. But with his long strides and reach, Minott can be very disruptive on the defensive front and is tough to work around, as well as create space from.

Per 36 minutes, Minott recorded 2.0 steals per game to go with 1.6 blocks, illustrating a level of complete defensive play that would be warmly welcomed on a Hawks team that struggled in that department last season. And with his raw athleticism setting a very strong foundation for his growth defensively, Minott makes for a worthwhile investment for any team looking to improve their defense.

Upside

Josh Minott could potentially land with the Atlanta Hawks at the 2022 NBA Draft.

At only 20 years old, Minott has a lot of upside entering the NBA Draft, and his freshman season at Memphis was only the tip of the iceberg. The untapped potential that he has, particularly since he hasn’t fully developed his strength and size just yet, makes him a very bright prospect that has the ability to rise into an influential talent in this league.

What’s also very intriguing with Minott is the fact that we’ve yet to see him produce with a much higher minute average. His usage was very inconsistent, particularly over the duration of their short-lived March Madness Tournament visit. One can only imagine the kind of impact Minott would have implemented had he received 25+ minutes or more per game.

Downside

Memphis Tigers head coach Penny Hardaway (left) talks with forward Josh Minott (20) during the first half against the UCF Knights at FedExForum.

Minott does bring a lot to the table, but with it, he does carry some downsides. And at the forefront of those weaknesses is his lack of fluidity when driving to the basket for layups and his over-aggressiveness when doing so. This will lead Minott to sometimes lose control of his body and also commit reckless charges, illustrating his lack of technique and familiarity as a finisher around the rim.

Secondly, Minott doesn’t move well laterally nor changes directions quickly either, leading him to get exposed by faster forwards and guards. With such a tall yet lanky frame, Minott doesn’t have a great center of gravity, and as a result, it leaves him vulnerable on the wing.

Memphis Tigers forward Josh Minott (20) dunks the ball against the Houston Cougars during the first half at Dickies Arena.
