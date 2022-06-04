Atlanta Hawks Draft Scouting Report: Josh Minott

Because Minott’s minutes were very inconsistent, it’s hard to put his sole season with Memphis into perspective when you only assess his generic stats on the year. In 14.6 minutes on average over 33 games played (five started), Minott scored just 6.6 points per game on 52.2% shooting from the field and gathered 3.8 rebounds.

That said, if you look at his production per 36 minutes played over the season, it’s quite incredible to see what Minott was able to achieve, despite the inconsistent playing time. Posting 16.2 points per game, 9.2 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per 36 minutes, Minott made every minute he got on the floor count and asserted his influence in the paint with force.

What’s exciting about Minott’s offensive skillset starts with his ability to play above the rim and play through contact, oftentimes posterizing his opponents or sailing through their contact to secure big and-1 baskets. The first NBA player that comes to mind when seeing Minott play is Derrick Jones Jr., possessing a very similar bouncy lob-threat presence with a strong and lengthy frame that allows him to close out on defenders and block shots. To add to it, Minott is also a really good catch-and-shoot scorer, even from 3PT range. He can also pull up off the dribble to knock down mid-range shots very well and is an unselfish player that’s allowed him to become a good passer.

In the 33 games played, Minott secured two double-doubles. His first came against Cincinnati on January 9th, where he scored 14 points and collected ten rebounds with a block and a steal in their 87-80 victory. The second came against ECU on January 27th, where he recorded 13 points with 12 rebounds, two assists, and two blocks. And just the game before his second double-double, Minott posted a career-high against Tulsa, scoring 18 points on a perfect 10/10 from the free throw line to go with nine rebounds, two assists, and two steals in their 83-81 win.