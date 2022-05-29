Atlanta Hawks Draft Scouting Report: Tari Eason

Atlanta Hawks Draft Preview: Tari Eason
The 2022 NBA Draft is in just a few weeks. The Hawks have the 16th and 44th picks and have several prospects to evaluate. Today we continue our series of scouting reports with former LSU Tiger Tari Eason.
Vitals
Tari Eason
Height: 6’8”
Weight: 216
Age: 21
Position: Small Forward
Class: Sophomore
School: LSU
Why Eason
Although both DeAndre Hunter and John Collins are holding down each of the two starting forward positions, Eason’s package, both offensively and defensively, is as complete as it gets and would uplift the Atlanta Hawks on a lot of different fronts. In fact, he’s such a gifted two-way player to have that the Hawks might want to consider even drafting him over Malaki Branham should both still be on the board.
The two biggest benefits the Hawks would receive in return for drafting a rising star like Eason come down to the following. The first is Eason’s ability to be an immediate plug-and-play starter alongside Capela or Onyeka Okongwu should either Collins or Hunter fall prone to more injury setbacks. The Hawks need better depth pieces amongst their group of forwards, and Eason would provide just that should the Hawks draft him 16th overall.
The second invaluable factor that Eason would bring to the Hawks is that, even if everyone does stay healthy, he has the potential to be great off the bench, considering that was precisely the role he had during his sole season at LSU. In 33 games played, Eason only started four of them and averaged just 24.4 minutes of playing time. To put that fact into perspective, let’s jump right into the offensive impact Eason had.
Offense
Prior to transferring to LSU this past season, Eason played his freshman year at Cincinnati. During his time with the Bearcats, Eason posted just 7.3 points per game on 46.2% shooting from the field to go with 5.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 23 games played (18.4 minutes per game). But as soon as he set foot in LSU, the transformation that unfolded was truly unreal, considering he joined a far more talented division to play in.
In 33 games played at LSU, Eason went off, scoring an average of 16.9 points on 52.1% shooting from the field (despite taking five more shots per game) while gathering 6.6 rebounds and 1.9 steals as well. Eason also improved his 3PT shooting from 24.1% to 35.9% and became much better from the free throw line, increasing his percentage from 57.4 to 80.3.
Aside from receiving 24.4 minutes per game, Eason displayed just how tenacious of a scorer and rebounder he can be and collected seven doubles on the season, four of which entailed 20 plus points and 10 plus rebounds. From his quick footwork to his overpowering athleticism to his sharp scoring ability from behind the arc and around the paint to his effective transition play and creative ballhandling, Eason is a serious offensive threat that brings a vast range of weapons that could fit really well within the Hawks system.
Defense
If there’s one reason why the Hawks should draft Eason that rises above all else, it’s because of his incredible gift for playing air-tight defense.
As a result of the quickness and aggressiveness that comes with his 6’8”, 216-pound frame, Eason most often can be too fast for slower big men and too physically imposing for smaller guards or forwards who take him on in the paint, posing a lot of mismatches for his opponents he goes up against. Due to this versatility, Eason can guard up to three different positions very well (SF, PF, C), something that’s not very common to find amongst young rookies entering the NBA.
In both of his two years in college, Eason has averaged over one block and steal per game, exhibiting excellent anticipation, reflexes, and instinctual play that has made him one special defender to have. Seeing the Hawks ranked 21st in points allowed (112.4), 22nd in steals (7.2), and 23rd in blocks (4.2), drafting Eason would grant the Hawks a major lift defensively. And his ability to be a disruptive force all over the floor is something the Hawks might want to buy into with their first-round pick.
Upside
What was so incredible about Eason’s transfer was really how great of a leap he made with his progression and development, even though he did so in a completely different program and conference. Just about all facets of his game improved significantly, and at age 21, Eason’s growth could certainly pick up right where it left off should he find the right role and system in the NBA.
That said, what makes Eason so exciting is that we haven’t even seen what he can do with 25+ minutes a game. What Eason displayed at LSU was only the beginning of the potential he can achieve. And with so many transferrable skills at his disposal, Eason seems destined for a bright future in the NBA.
Downside
Despite being as complete as Eason is, the one area that makes him a bit of a concerning investment is his inconsistencies with his production, particularly on the offensive front. This issue is not only been fueled by his shaky decision-making and streaky shooting at times but also his inability to minimize turnovers. Over his two years in college, Eason averaged 2.2 turnovers, something that might be too off-putting for some teams to take a chance with him.
