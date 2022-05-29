Atlanta Hawks Draft Scouting Report: Tari Eason

Although both DeAndre Hunter and John Collins are holding down each of the two starting forward positions, Eason’s package, both offensively and defensively, is as complete as it gets and would uplift the Atlanta Hawks on a lot of different fronts. In fact, he’s such a gifted two-way player to have that the Hawks might want to consider even drafting him over Malaki Branham should both still be on the board.

The two biggest benefits the Hawks would receive in return for drafting a rising star like Eason come down to the following. The first is Eason’s ability to be an immediate plug-and-play starter alongside Capela or Onyeka Okongwu should either Collins or Hunter fall prone to more injury setbacks. The Hawks need better depth pieces amongst their group of forwards, and Eason would provide just that should the Hawks draft him 16th overall.

The second invaluable factor that Eason would bring to the Hawks is that, even if everyone does stay healthy, he has the potential to be great off the bench, considering that was precisely the role he had during his sole season at LSU. In 33 games played, Eason only started four of them and averaged just 24.4 minutes of playing time. To put that fact into perspective, let’s jump right into the offensive impact Eason had.