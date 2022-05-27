Atlanta Hawks Draft Profile: Ochai Agbaji

Atlanta Hawks Draft Scouting Report for Ochai Agbaji
Over the past few weeks, the Atlanta Hawks have been working hard in preparation for the upcoming 2022 NBA Draft. They have hosted in-person workouts for 42 players and met individually with prospects at the Daft Combine in Chicago. Today we begin our series of scouting reports with none other than Ochai Agbaji.
Vitals
SG Ochai Agbaji
Height: 6’6”
Weight: 215
Class: Senior
School: Kansas
Tankathon Projection: 17th Overall Selection (Houston Rockets)
Why Agbaji
With the 16th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, the Atlanta Hawks shouldn’t even think twice about selecting shooting guard Ochai Agbaji from Kansas if he still remains on the board. The Hawks are in desperate need of a two-way guard that can help take off the scoring burden from Trae Young while also providing the lockdown perimeter defense alongside him to succeed at a higher level.
Due to his well-versed set of skills on both sides of the ball, on top of the reality that he was one of the best players on a National Championship team, there’s a good chance that Agbaji could get selected before the 16th overall pick. But if by any luck he drops down to the Hawks, they shouldn’t hesitate to draft Agbaji, and here’s why.
Offense
For starters, Agbaji grew into an elite offensive menace in his fourth and last season with Kansas. And at the helm of Agbaji’s success has been his ability to deliver a distinctly higher level of efficiency with his scoring, whether he penetrates inside or shoots from the perimeter.
Following his junior year, where he scored an average of 14.1 points on 42% shooting from the field and 37.7% from 3PT range to go along with 3.7 rebounds per game, Agbaji took massive strides with his development in his senior year. In all 39 games he started, Agbaji dropped 18.8 points per game, shot 47.5% from the field, and 40% from 3PT range, while collecting an average of 5.1 rebounds.
His offensive explosiveness came to life first when Kansas played Michigan State last November, where he posted 29 points. This truth was then solidified once more two months later when he scored a career-high 37 points to go with seven rebounds, two assists, and a block this past January against Texas Tech.
Defense
Defensively, Agbaji is arguably the best guard in this year’s draft class and brings sharp on-ball defending that the Hawks very much need. With a strong, lean body frame and a big 6’10” wingspan, Agbaji was frequently tasked with locking up the best wingers he went up against as a Jayhawk and can stay step-for-step with top offensive threats across the stretch of the floor.
To add to it, Agbaji is extremely athletic, possessing an unnatural bounce and striding speed that allows him to recover really well and contest shots with the best of them. His agility and quickness make him one difficult opponent to work around, and his defensive IQ level has only gotten better over his four collegiate seasons at Kansas.
Upside
What makes Agbaji so exciting is the upside he brings. Although he had the opportunity to declare for the NBA Draft already last year, Agbaji decided to come back to Kansas for a fourth year to improve his game and build on his skillset. And the growth he exhibited in his last season was truly incredible.
At 22-years old, Agbaji has shown that his driven ability to beat on his craft and refine his work ethic can lead him to new heights and fulfill his potential. We saw it with Kansas, and there’s no reason he can’t transfer that over to the NBA. This kind of approach and mentality will only set him up for success in the long run and make him a viable option worth the investment of a first round pick.
Downside
Despite being as promising a pick as he is, Agbaji is by no means flawless and does bring a few downsides he will need to sharpen up upon entering the NBA. The first comes down to Agbaji’s struggles with ball-handling and offensive playmaking. His lack of creativity with dribbling and semi-nonexistent ability to pass the ball well could leave teams scratching their heads a bit before drafting him.
In addition, it took Agbaji four seasons to develop rebounding consistency for his size and athleticism, and his defensive fortitude didn’t take full shape until his senior year. His instincts and defensive awareness levels have been inconsistent throughout his time in college, and his upright stance, when matching up, doesn’t always grant him the best positions to stay in front of his opponents.
