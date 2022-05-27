Atlanta Hawks Draft Profile: Ochai Agbaji

For starters, Agbaji grew into an elite offensive menace in his fourth and last season with Kansas. And at the helm of Agbaji’s success has been his ability to deliver a distinctly higher level of efficiency with his scoring, whether he penetrates inside or shoots from the perimeter.

Following his junior year, where he scored an average of 14.1 points on 42% shooting from the field and 37.7% from 3PT range to go along with 3.7 rebounds per game, Agbaji took massive strides with his development in his senior year. In all 39 games he started, Agbaji dropped 18.8 points per game, shot 47.5% from the field, and 40% from 3PT range, while collecting an average of 5.1 rebounds.

His offensive explosiveness came to life first when Kansas played Michigan State last November, where he posted 29 points. This truth was then solidified once more two months later when he scored a career-high 37 points to go with seven rebounds, two assists, and a block this past January against Texas Tech.