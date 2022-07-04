Atlanta Hawks Shake Up Coaching Staff

It has been a productive past two weeks for the Atlanta Hawks. They drafted two new rookies, completed a series of roster moves, and now they have a new assistant coach. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Mike Longabardi will serve as an assistant coach on Nate McMillan's staff.

Longabardi is 49 years old and has worked as an assistant coach for six other NBA teams. His most recent stop was with the Sacramento Kings. Longabardi has previously served under Jeff Van Gundy, Doc Rivers, Tom Thibodeau, Jeff Hornacek, Tyronn Lue, Scott Brooks, and Alvin Gentry.

The hiring of Longabardi was not the only move made by Atlanta. Joe Prunty was promoted to top assistant coach. Prunty served as the Hawks acting head coach while McMillan was in the NBA Health & Safety Protocols for a week during the 2021-22 season.

Mike Longabard speaks with Alex Len of the Sacramento Kings. © Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

