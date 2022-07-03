Evan Turner Describes Situation After Atlanta Hawks Trade

The 2019-20 Atlanta Hawks was an unusual team with a surreal season. The roster consisted of a young core, a group of expensive veterans, and a coach on the hot seat. The team went 20-47 before play was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Just a month before the season ended for a handful of teams, the Hawks took part in the most expansive trade the league had seen in 20 years. The 12-player, four-team trade involved the Minnesota Timberwolves, Atlanta Hawks, Denver Nuggets, and Houston Rockets.

One of the players swept up in the move was Hawks forward Evan Turner, who was sent to the Timberwolves - or at least was supposed to go to the Great Lake State. However, Turner and the Timberwolves could never agree to a buyout.

On the latest episode of Point Forward, a podcast hosted by Turner and Andre Iguodala, the former Hawk provided insight into the business side of basketball as it pertains to the move.

"In the past when I was with the Minnesota Timberwolves and I was trying to leave to go to a better contending team, they were trying to get me to give back a million dollars, you know what I mean? After a trade deadline, where I went, leaving the Western Conference Finals and making it in 2019 to getting traded to the Atlanta Hawks that was rebuilding to midway through getting traded to Minnesota. I remember Gers (Gersson Rosas) was like, 'Well to get you out, we're going to try to cut it and you give back a million.' I was like, 'I'ma be honest with you champ. I don't know you from Adam, and me and my financial advisor planned on this whole $70 million coming.' You feel what I'm saying?"

Turner concluded by reminding listeners he ended up staying with the Timberwolves for the duration of his expiring contract. As is always the case with Turner and Iguodala's podcast, it was a deeply-interesting look behind the scenes of the NBA. Make sure you listen to the Point Forward podcast wherever you get your podcasts.

As for the Hawks, they have taken a series of cost-cutting measures in recent days. But then again, free agency still has plenty of time left. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Recommended For You

Waffles, Snakes, Secret Doors: Kobe's Last Game in Atlanta

When the NBA Shut Down During Vince Carter's Final Game