Hawks Announce NBA 2K23 Summer League Roster

Atlanta Hawks 2022 Summer League Roster Announced

The Hawks are ready to compete in Las Vegas.

© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

It's been a whirlwind week in Atlanta. The draft, trades, and free agency signings. Let us not forget that there are games to be played this summer. Today, the organization announced its roster for the NBA 2K23 Summer League in Las Vegas. Games will take place from Thursday, July 7, through Sunday, July 17. You can read the full schedule here

Let's start with the coaches. Hawks assistant coach Nick Van Exel will serve as the team’s head coach, marking the first time he will serve as a head coach for a full Summer League. Van Exel will be joined by fellow Hawks assistant coach Jamelle McMillan, player development coach Paul Jesperson, and College Park Skyhawks head coach Steve Gansey.

Below is the roster for the summer scrimmages:

Hawks 2022 Summer League Roster

#PlayerPosHtWtYrsPrior to NBADOB

31

James Akinjo

G

6'1"

190

R

Baylor/USA

11/27/00

19

Joel Ayayi

G

6'5"

180

1

Gonzaga/France

3/5/00

45

Chaundee Brown Jr.

G

6'5"

215

1

Michigan/USA

12/4/98

39

Chris Clemons

G

5'9"

180

1

Campbell/USA

7/23/97

2

Sharife Cooper

G

6'1"

180

1

Auburn/USA

6/11/01

34

Anthony Duruji

F

6'7"

209

R

Florida/USA

7/22/98

25

Tyson Etienne

G

6'2"

203

R

Wichita State/USA

9/17/99

30

Marcus Georges-Hunt

G

6'6"

220

2

Georgia Tech/USA

3/28/94

33

Grant Golden

F

6'10"

255

R

Richmond/USA

1/15/98

14

AJ Griffin

F

6'6"

222

R

Duke/USA

8/25/03

26

Max Heidegger

G

6'3"

180

R

UC Santa Barbara/USA

6/5/97

35

Chandler Hutchison

F

6'7"

197

4

Boise State/USA

4/26/96

24

Alpha Kaba

F

6'10"

242

R

Royal Hali Gaziantep/France

1/29/96

22

Tyrese Martin

G

6'6"

215

R

UConn/USA

3/7/99

64

Justin Tillman

F

6'8"

229

R

VCU/USA

2/2/96

NBA Summer League is a tradition unlike any other. It gives unproven players a chance to make an NBA or G League roster and provides basketball fanatics some much-needed entertainment in the middle of summer. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Atlanta Hawks guard Sharife Cooper (2) celebrates with guard Skylar Mays (4) after scoring the game winning basket against the Indiana Pacers to give the Hawks a 84-83 victory during an NBA Summer League game at Cox Pavilion.

Sharife Cooper will lead the Hawks Summer League squad.

