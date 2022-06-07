Atlanta Hawks Draft Workout Participants - June 7

The Atlanta Hawks are back at it with their twelfth day of in-person workouts. Entering today, the organization has evaluated 66 prospects ahead of the 2022 NBA Draft which takes place on June 23. Let's learn more about who the Hawks are scouting today.

Dominick Barlow David Banks-USA TODAY Sports Team: Overtime Elite Position: Power Forward Height: 6'9" Weight: 214 Age: 19 Jules Bernard Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports School: UCLA Position: Shooting Guard Height: 6'7" Weight: 210 Age: 22 Buddy Boeheim Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports School: Syracuse Position: Shooting Guard Height: 6'5" Weight: 205 Age: 22 Scouting Report: First-team All-ACC (2022). Savion Flagg Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports School: Sam Houston State Position: Wing Height: 6'7" Weight: 223 Age: 23 Michael Foster Jr. Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports Team: G League Ignite Position: Power Forward Height: 6'8" Weight: 250 Age: 19 Scouting Report: McDonald's All-American (2021), Jordan Brand Classic (2021). Alondes Williams Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports School: Wake Forest Position: Shooting Guard Height: 6'5" Weight: 210 Age: 22 Scouting Report: Read the full scouting report here.

