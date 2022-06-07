Atlanta Hawks Draft Workout Participants - June 7

Skip to main content
Atlanta Hawks Host 12th Day of Draft Workouts

Atlanta Hawks Host 12th Day of Draft Workouts

The Hawks host six new players today.

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Hawks host six new players today.

The Atlanta Hawks are back at it with their twelfth day of in-person workouts. Entering today, the organization has evaluated 66 prospects ahead of the 2022 NBA Draft which takes place on June 23. Let's learn more about who the Hawks are scouting today.

Dominick Barlow

Dominick Barlow participates during the NBA Draft Combine at Wintrust Arena.

Team: Overtime Elite

Position: Power Forward

Height: 6'9"

Weight: 214

Age: 19

Jules Bernard

UCLA Bruins guard Jules Bernard (1) dribbles behind Arizona Wildcats guard Justin Kier (5) during the first half at T-Mobile Arena.

School: UCLA

Position: Shooting Guard

Height: 6'7"

Weight: 210

Age: 22

Buddy Boeheim

Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim (35) reacts in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center.

School: Syracuse

Position: Shooting Guard

Height: 6'5"

Weight: 205

Age: 22

Scouting Report: First-team All-ACC (2022).

Savion Flagg

Texas A&M Aggies guard Savion Flagg (1) celebrates after scoring a basket during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Reed Arena.

School: Sam Houston State

Position: Wing

Height: 6'7"

Weight: 223

Age: 23

Michael Foster Jr.

G League Ignite forward Michael Foster Jr. (11) warms up before the game against the Stockton Kings at Stockton Arena.

Team: G League Ignite

Position: Power Forward

Height: 6'8"

Weight: 250

Age: 19

Scouting Report: McDonald's All-American (2021), Jordan Brand Classic (2021).

Alondes Williams

Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Alondes Williams (31) reacts during overtime against the Boston College Eagles at Barclays Center. Boston College defeated Wake Forest 82-77.

School: Wake Forest

Position: Shooting Guard

Height: 6'5"

Weight: 210

Age: 22

Scouting Report: Read the full scouting report here.

Recommended For You

Hawks Draft Preview: Alondes Williams

What Hawks Fans Can Expect with 16th Overall Pick

What Hawks Fan Can Expect with 44th Overall Pick

UCLA Bruins guard Jules Bernard (1) dribbles behind Arizona Wildcats guard Justin Kier (5) during the first half at T-Mobile Arena.
News

Atlanta Hawks Draft Workout Participants - June 7

By Pat Benson1 minute ago
Trevion Williams preview for 2022 NBA Draft.
News

Atlanta Hawks Draft Scouting Report: Trevion Williams

By Olivier Dumont13 hours ago
Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) reacts after missing a three-point basket in the closing minute of their loss to the Toronto Raptors in the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena.
News

Portland Trail Blazers Could Target John Collins in Trade

By Pat Benson15 hours ago
Kelly Oubre (Kansas) greets NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the number fifteen overall pick to the Atlanta Hawks in the first round of the 2015 NBA Draft at Barclays Center.
News

Ranking Hawks Biggest Draft Mistakes Over Last Decade

By Pat Benson18 hours ago
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) and head coach Quin Snyder speak during a break in action in the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena.
News

Should Hawks Replace Nate McMillan with Former Assistant Coach?

By Pat Benson22 hours ago
Jun 27, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) reacts after hitting a home run against the Cincinnati Reds in the fifth inning at Great American Ball Park.
News

Atlanta Braves Player Copying Trae Young's Celebration

By Pat Benson23 hours ago
Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Alondes Williams (31) reacts during overtime against the Boston College Eagles at Barclays Center. Boston College defeated Wake Forest 82-77.
News

Atlanta Hawks Draft Scouting Report: Alondes Williams

By Olivier DumontJun 5, 2022
Jan 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) reacts after being called for a foul against the Miami Heat during the first half at State Farm Arena.
Culture

Atlanta Hawks Summer Power Rankings: Week 3

By Pat BensonJun 5, 2022