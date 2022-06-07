Atlanta Hawks Draft Workout Participants - June 7

Atlanta Hawks Host 12th Day of Draft Workouts
The Atlanta Hawks are back at it with their twelfth day of in-person workouts. Entering today, the organization has evaluated 66 prospects ahead of the 2022 NBA Draft which takes place on June 23. Let's learn more about who the Hawks are scouting today.
Dominick Barlow
Team: Overtime Elite
Position: Power Forward
Height: 6'9"
Weight: 214
Age: 19
Jules Bernard
School: UCLA
Position: Shooting Guard
Height: 6'7"
Weight: 210
Age: 22
Buddy Boeheim
School: Syracuse
Position: Shooting Guard
Height: 6'5"
Weight: 205
Age: 22
Scouting Report: First-team All-ACC (2022).
Savion Flagg
School: Sam Houston State
Position: Wing
Height: 6'7"
Weight: 223
Age: 23
Michael Foster Jr.
Team: G League Ignite
Position: Power Forward
Height: 6'8"
Weight: 250
Age: 19
Scouting Report: McDonald's All-American (2021), Jordan Brand Classic (2021).
Alondes Williams
School: Wake Forest
Position: Shooting Guard
Height: 6'5"
Weight: 210
Age: 22
Scouting Report: Read the full scouting report here.
Recommended For You
Hawks Draft Preview: Alondes Williams
What Hawks Fans Can Expect with 16th Overall Pick