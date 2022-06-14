The 2022 NBA Draft is just nine days away. Today the Atlanta Hawks host 6 new prospects for in-person workouts. So far, they have scouted 97 players total. Let's learn more about today's players.

Alex Barcello James Snook-USA TODAY Sports School: BYU Position: Point Guard Height: 6'2" Weight: 192 Age: 23 Resume: 2× First-team All-WCC (2021, 2022) Marcus Bingham Jr. Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports School: Michigan State Position: Power Forward Height: 7'0" Weight: 230 Age: 21 JD Notae Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports School: Arkansas Position: Guard Height: 6'2" Weight: 190 Age: 23 Resume: Third-team All-American – AP, SN (2022), First-team All-SEC (2022), SEC Sixth Man of the Year (2021), Second-team All-Atlantic Sun (2019), Atlantic Sun Freshman of the Year (2018). Dereon Seabron Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports School: NC State Position: Shooting Guard Height: 6'7" Weight: 180 Age: 22 Resume: ACC Most Improved Player (2022), Second-team All-ACC (2022). Grant Golden Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports School: Richmond Position: Center Height: 6'10" Weight: 255 Age: 24 Resume: Second-team All-Atlantic 10 (2020), 3× Third-team All-Atlantic 10 (2018, 2019, 2021), Atlantic 10 All-Rookie Team (2018). Jaylen Sims Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports School: UNC-Wilmington Position: Shooting Guard Height: 6'6" Weight: 210 Resume: 1st-Team All-CAA, (2022), CAA All-Tournament (2022), CBI All-Tournament (2022), CBI MVP (2022).

