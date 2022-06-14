Atlanta Hawks Host 17th Day of Draft Workouts
The 2022 NBA Draft is just nine days away. Today the Atlanta Hawks host 6 new prospects for in-person workouts. So far, they have scouted 97 players total. Let's learn more about today's players.
Alex Barcello
School: BYU
Position: Point Guard
Height: 6'2"
Weight: 192
Age: 23
Resume: 2× First-team All-WCC (2021, 2022)
Marcus Bingham Jr.
School: Michigan State
Position: Power Forward
Height: 7'0"
Weight: 230
Age: 21
JD Notae
School: Arkansas
Position: Guard
Height: 6'2"
Weight: 190
Age: 23
Resume: Third-team All-American – AP, SN (2022), First-team All-SEC (2022), SEC Sixth Man of the Year (2021), Second-team All-Atlantic Sun (2019), Atlantic Sun Freshman of the Year (2018).
Dereon Seabron
School: NC State
Position: Shooting Guard
Height: 6'7"
Weight: 180
Age: 22
Resume: ACC Most Improved Player (2022), Second-team All-ACC (2022).
Grant Golden
School: Richmond
Position: Center
Height: 6'10"
Weight: 255
Age: 24
Resume: Second-team All-Atlantic 10 (2020), 3× Third-team All-Atlantic 10 (2018, 2019, 2021), Atlantic 10 All-Rookie Team (2018).
Jaylen Sims
School: UNC-Wilmington
Position: Shooting Guard
Height: 6'6"
Weight: 210
Resume: 1st-Team All-CAA, (2022), CAA All-Tournament (2022), CBI All-Tournament (2022), CBI MVP (2022).
