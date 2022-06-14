Skip to main content
Atlanta Hawks Host 17th Day of Draft Workouts

Atlanta Hawks Host 17th Day of Draft Workouts

Yet another group of intriguing players.

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Yet another group of intriguing players.

The 2022 NBA Draft is just nine days away. Today the Atlanta Hawks host 6 new prospects for in-person workouts. So far, they have scouted 97 players total. Let's learn more about today's players.

Alex Barcello

Brigham Young Cougars guard Alex Barcello (13) against Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Rasir Bolton (45) in the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center.

School: BYU

Position: Point Guard 

Height: 6'2" 

Weight: 192

Age: 23

Resume: 2× First-team All-WCC (2021, 2022)

Marcus Bingham Jr.

Michigan State Spartans forward Marcus Bingham Jr. (30) applauds the fans in the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

School: Michigan State

Position: Power Forward 

Height: 7'0" 

Weight: 230

Age: 21

JD Notae

Arkansas Razorbacks guard JD Notae (1) reacts after a play against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the second half in the semifinals of the West regional of the men's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Chase Center.

School: Arkansas

Position: Guard 

Height: 6'2" 

Weight: 190

Age: 23

Resume: Third-team All-American – AP, SN (2022), First-team All-SEC (2022), SEC Sixth Man of the Year (2021), Second-team All-Atlantic Sun (2019), Atlantic Sun Freshman of the Year (2018).

Dereon Seabron

North Carolina State Wolfpack guard Dereon Seabron (1) drives to the basket as Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Paul Atkinson Jr. (20) defends in the first half at the Purcell Pavilion.

School: NC State

Position: Shooting Guard 

Height: 6'7" 

Weight: 180

Age: 22

Resume: ACC Most Improved Player (2022), Second-team All-ACC (2022).

Grant Golden

Richmond Spiders forward Grant Golden (33) celebrates after defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at KeyBank Center.

School: Richmond

Position: Center

Height: 6'10"

Weight: 255

Age: 24

Resume: Second-team All-Atlantic 10 (2020), 3× Third-team All-Atlantic 10 (2018, 2019, 2021), Atlantic 10 All-Rookie Team (2018).

Jaylen Sims

North Carolina-Wilmington Seahawks guard Jaylen Sims (30) celebrates after a play against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens during the first half of the Colonial Conference Championship game at Entertainment and Sports Arena.

School: UNC-Wilmington

Position: Shooting Guard

Height: 6'6"

Weight: 210

Resume: 1st-Team All-CAA, (2022), CAA All-Tournament (2022), CBI All-Tournament (2022), CBI MVP (2022).

Recommended For You

What Hawks Fans Can Expect with 16th Overall Pick

What Hawks Fan Can Expect with 44th Overall Pick

Hawks Hire New General Manager

Arkansas Razorbacks guard JD Notae (1) reacts after a play against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the second half in the semifinals of the West regional of the men's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Chase Center.
News

Atlanta Hawks Host Top Players for Draft Workouts

By Pat Benson35 seconds ago
Toronto Raptors guard Landry Fields (2) dribbles the basketball against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the first quarter at Oracle Arena.
News

Atlanta Hawks Promote Former Player to General Manager

By Pat Benson14 hours ago
Atlanta Hawks owner owner Antony Ressler greets Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) after a game against the Houston Rockets at State Farm Arena.
News

Hawks Reportedly Considering Trading John Collins for Lottery Pick

By Pat Benson18 hours ago
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after non-call during the third quarter of game four against the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals at the TD Garden.
News

Hawks Legend Beats Stephen Curry in Key NBA Finals Stat

By Pat Benson21 hours ago
Trae Young at Skinz League in Norman, Oklahoma.
News

Watch Trae Young Shake Defender in Summer League Game

By Pat Benson23 hours ago
LSU Tigers forward Shareef O'Neal (24) looks on during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
News

Hawks Host 2 NBA Legends Sons in Draft Workouts

By Pat BensonJun 13, 2022
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (left) talks with guard Sharife Cooper (2) during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum.
Culture

Atlanta Hawks Summer Power Rankings: Week 4

By Pat BensonJun 12, 2022
Atlanta Hawks ceo Steve Koonin speaks during a press conference at Philips Arena. The Atlanta Hawks officially announced today that it was purchased by an ownership group led by Tony Ressler.
News

Hawks CEO Calls John Collins Trade Rumors "Bull"

By Pat BensonJun 11, 2022