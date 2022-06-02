Atlanta Hawks Work Out Six Players Ahead of NBA Draft

Skip to main content
Atlanta Hawks Host Tenth Day of In-Person Workouts

The Hawks are scouting an interesting mix of talent today.

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Three weeks from today is the 2022 NBA Draft. So far, the Atlanta Hawks have worked out 54 players in-person before today's newest group of prospects hit the practice court. Let's learn more about who the Hawks are scouting today.

Teddy Allen

New Mexico State Aggies guard Teddy Allen (0) celebrates as the Aggies defeated the Connecticut Huskies 70-63 during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at KeyBank Center.

School: New Mexico St

Position: Shooting Guard 

Height: 6'6"

Weight: 222

Age: 23

Scouting Report: Allen played for X different schools: West Virginia (2017–2018), Wichita State (2018–2019), Western Nebraska CC (2019–2020), Nebraska (2020–2021), and New Mexico State (2021–2022).

He was named to the following awards while playing at New Mexico State: WAC Player of the Year (2022), WAC Newcomer of the Year (2022), First-team All-WAC (2022), WAC Tournament MVP (2022)

JD Davison

Alabama Crimson Tide guard JD Davison (3) controls the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the first half during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena.

School: Alabama

Position: Guard 

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 195

Age: 19

Scouting Report: Davison was a consensus five-star recruit and one of the top point guards in the 2021 class. As a freshman, Davison averaged 8.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game

Davison has won the following awards: SEC All-Freshman Team (2022), McDonald's All-American (2021), Jordan Brand Classic (2021), 2× Alabama Mr. Basketball (2020, 2021).

Henri Drell

Chicago Bulls mascot Benny the Bull with a Windy City Bulls banner during the second quarter against the Washington Wizards at the United Center.

Team: Windy City Bulls

Position: Forward 

Height: 6'8"

Weight: 187

Age: 22

Scouting Report: Drell has played professionally since 2015. He won the Italian Cup Best Offensive Player Award (2021). In January 2022, Drell was acquired via the available player pool by the Windy City Bulls of the NBA G League.

Malik Osborne

Florida State Seminoles forward Malik Osborne (10) celebrates his team's victory. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the Miami Hurricanes.

School: Florida St

Position: Power Forward 

Height: 6'9"

Weight: 225

Age: 24

Scouting Report: Osborne started his collegiate career at Rice in 2017. He transferred to Florida State the following year and redshirted. Osborne played the next three years for the Seminoles and showed improvement each season.

Matteo Spagnolo

Matteo Spagnolo talks to the media during the 2022 NBA Draft Combine at Wintrust Arena.

Location: Vanoli Cremona, Italy

Position: Guard 

Height: 6'4"

Weight: 195

Age: 19

Scouting Report: Spagnolo has played professionally since 2017 and has been heralded as a promising young player in international play.

Davion Warren

Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Davion Warren (2) controls the ball in the second half against the Montana State Bobcats during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena.

School: Texas Tech

Position: Shooting Guard

Height: 6'6"

Weight: 2015

Age: 26

Scouting Report: Warren played JUCO ball before finishing his collegiate career with three seasons at Texas Tech.

