Atlanta Hawks Work Out Six Players Ahead of NBA Draft

School: Alabama

Position: Guard

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 195

Age: 19

Scouting Report: Davison was a consensus five-star recruit and one of the top point guards in the 2021 class. As a freshman, Davison averaged 8.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game

Davison has won the following awards: SEC All-Freshman Team (2022), McDonald's All-American (2021), Jordan Brand Classic (2021), 2× Alabama Mr. Basketball (2020, 2021).