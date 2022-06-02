Atlanta Hawks Work Out Six Players Ahead of NBA Draft

Atlanta Hawks Host Tenth Day of In-Person Workouts
Three weeks from today is the 2022 NBA Draft. So far, the Atlanta Hawks have worked out 54 players in-person before today's newest group of prospects hit the practice court. Let's learn more about who the Hawks are scouting today.
Teddy Allen
School: New Mexico St
Position: Shooting Guard
Height: 6'6"
Weight: 222
Age: 23
Scouting Report: Allen played for X different schools: West Virginia (2017–2018), Wichita State (2018–2019), Western Nebraska CC (2019–2020), Nebraska (2020–2021), and New Mexico State (2021–2022).
He was named to the following awards while playing at New Mexico State: WAC Player of the Year (2022), WAC Newcomer of the Year (2022), First-team All-WAC (2022), WAC Tournament MVP (2022)
JD Davison
School: Alabama
Position: Guard
Height: 6'3"
Weight: 195
Age: 19
Scouting Report: Davison was a consensus five-star recruit and one of the top point guards in the 2021 class. As a freshman, Davison averaged 8.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game
Davison has won the following awards: SEC All-Freshman Team (2022), McDonald's All-American (2021), Jordan Brand Classic (2021), 2× Alabama Mr. Basketball (2020, 2021).
Henri Drell
Team: Windy City Bulls
Position: Forward
Height: 6'8"
Weight: 187
Age: 22
Scouting Report: Drell has played professionally since 2015. He won the Italian Cup Best Offensive Player Award (2021). In January 2022, Drell was acquired via the available player pool by the Windy City Bulls of the NBA G League.
Malik Osborne
School: Florida St
Position: Power Forward
Height: 6'9"
Weight: 225
Age: 24
Scouting Report: Osborne started his collegiate career at Rice in 2017. He transferred to Florida State the following year and redshirted. Osborne played the next three years for the Seminoles and showed improvement each season.
Matteo Spagnolo
Location: Vanoli Cremona, Italy
Position: Guard
Height: 6'4"
Weight: 195
Age: 19
Scouting Report: Spagnolo has played professionally since 2017 and has been heralded as a promising young player in international play.
Davion Warren
School: Texas Tech
Position: Shooting Guard
Height: 6'6"
Weight: 2015
Age: 26
Scouting Report: Warren played JUCO ball before finishing his collegiate career with three seasons at Texas Tech.
