Atlanta Hawks Host Ninth Day of In-Person Workouts

Atlanta Hawks Scout Six New Draft Prospects

The Hawks host their second straight day of workouts.

Not only did the Atlanta Hawks organization work on Memorial Day, but they are back at it today with more in-person workouts. So far, the organization has worked out 48 prospects ahead of next month's 2022 NBA Draft. Let's learn more about who they're evaluating today.

MarJon Beauchamp

G League Ignite forward MarJon Beauchamp (14) scores over Stockton Kings center Neemias Queta (88) during the first quarter at Stockton Arena.

Team: G League Ignite

Position: Wing

Height: 6'6"

Weight: 200

Age: 21

Tyler Burton

Richmond Spiders forward Tyler Burton (3) celebrates in the final minute against the Dayton Flyers in the second half at Capital One Arena.

School: Richmond

Position: Small Forward

Height: 6'7"

Weight: 215

Age: 22

Scouting Report: Second-team All-Atlantic 10 (2022), Atlantic 10 Most Improved Player (2021).

Nate Johnson

Xavier Musketeers guard Nate Johnson (10) dribbles against the Cleveland State Vikings in the second half at Cintas Center.

School: Xavier

Position: Shooting Guard

Height: 6'4"

Weight: 192

Age: 24

Charlie Moore

University of Miami guard Charlie Moore (3) celebrates after teammate forward Sam Waardenburg (21) dunked against Auburn University.

School: Miami

Position: Point Guard

Height: 5'11"

Weight: 180

Age: 21

Aminu Mohammed

Georgetown Hoyas guard Aminu Mohammed (0) shoots over Connecticut Huskies forward Adama Sanogo (21) during the first half at Capital One Arena.

School: Georgetown

Position: Shooting Guard

Height: 6'5"

Weight: 210

Age: 20

Scouting Report: McDonald's All-American (2021), Jordan Brand Classic (2021), Mr. Show-Me Basketball (2021).

Taz Sherman

West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) looks on during the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

School: West Virginia

Position: Shooting Guard

Height: 6'4"

Weight: 190

Age: 22

Scouting Report: Second-team All-Big 12 (2022), Second-team NJCAA DI All-American (2019), NTJCAC Player of the Year (2019), 2× First-team All-NTJCAC (2018, 2019), NTJCAC Freshman of the Year (2018).

