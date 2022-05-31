Atlanta Hawks Host Ninth Day of In-Person Workouts

Atlanta Hawks Scout Six New Draft Prospects
Not only did the Atlanta Hawks organization work on Memorial Day, but they are back at it today with more in-person workouts. So far, the organization has worked out 48 prospects ahead of next month's 2022 NBA Draft. Let's learn more about who they're evaluating today.
MarJon Beauchamp
Team: G League Ignite
Position: Wing
Height: 6'6"
Weight: 200
Age: 21
Tyler Burton
School: Richmond
Position: Small Forward
Height: 6'7"
Weight: 215
Age: 22
Scouting Report: Second-team All-Atlantic 10 (2022), Atlantic 10 Most Improved Player (2021).
Nate Johnson
School: Xavier
Position: Shooting Guard
Height: 6'4"
Weight: 192
Age: 24
Charlie Moore
School: Miami
Position: Point Guard
Height: 5'11"
Weight: 180
Age: 21
Aminu Mohammed
School: Georgetown
Position: Shooting Guard
Height: 6'5"
Weight: 210
Age: 20
Scouting Report: McDonald's All-American (2021), Jordan Brand Classic (2021), Mr. Show-Me Basketball (2021).
Taz Sherman
School: West Virginia
Position: Shooting Guard
Height: 6'4"
Weight: 190
Age: 22
Scouting Report: Second-team All-Big 12 (2022), Second-team NJCAA DI All-American (2019), NTJCAC Player of the Year (2019), 2× First-team All-NTJCAC (2018, 2019), NTJCAC Freshman of the Year (2018).
