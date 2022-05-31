Atlanta Hawks Host Ninth Day of In-Person Workouts

Not only did the Atlanta Hawks organization work on Memorial Day, but they are back at it today with more in-person workouts. So far, the organization has worked out 48 prospects ahead of next month's 2022 NBA Draft. Let's learn more about who they're evaluating today.

MarJon Beauchamp Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports Team: G League Ignite Position: Wing Height: 6'6" Weight: 200 Age: 21 Tyler Burton Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports School: Richmond Position: Small Forward Height: 6'7" Weight: 215 Age: 22 Scouting Report: Second-team All-Atlantic 10 (2022), Atlantic 10 Most Improved Player (2021). Nate Johnson Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports School: Xavier Position: Shooting Guard Height: 6'4" Weight: 192 Age: 24 Charlie Moore © Ken Ruinard / USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK School: Miami Position: Point Guard Height: 5'11" Weight: 180 Age: 21 Aminu Mohammed Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports School: Georgetown Position: Shooting Guard Height: 6'5" Weight: 210 Age: 20 Scouting Report: McDonald's All-American (2021), Jordan Brand Classic (2021), Mr. Show-Me Basketball (2021). Taz Sherman Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports School: West Virginia Position: Shooting Guard Height: 6'4" Weight: 190 Age: 22 Scouting Report: Second-team All-Big 12 (2022), Second-team NJCAA DI All-American (2019), NTJCAC Player of the Year (2019), 2× First-team All-NTJCAC (2018, 2019), NTJCAC Freshman of the Year (2018).

