Atlanta Hawks Hosting 'Kids Night' Against Charlotte Hornets

The Atlanta Hawks never miss an opportunity to put on a show for its fans. Whether it's concerts, giveaways, or other specially-themed nights, State Farm Arena always has something exciting happening.

This Sunday, the Hawks organization is hosting the first of three 'Kids Night' events of the season. The first 5,000 kids in attendance will receive a red 'Super Hawk' cape upon entry while supplies last. The evening will also include various in-game elements, giveaways, and fun trivia for young fans.

Going into Sunday evening's game, the Hawks are 2-0, thanks to their exciting style of play. Trae Young currently leads the NBA in assists, and Dejounte Murray is averaging a double-double. The team has the third-best defensive rating in the NBA.

The Hawks and State Farm Arena have developed a family-friendly atmosphere that is enjoyable for fans of all ages. Just make sure you purchase your tickets before they are gone. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for all your Hawks news.

