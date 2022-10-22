Skip to main content
Atlanta Hawks Hosting 'Kids Night' on Sunday

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta Hawks Hosting 'Kids Night' on Sunday

The Atlanta Hawks are hosting their first 'Kids Night' of the season against the Charlotte Hornets.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Atlanta Hawks never miss an opportunity to put on a show for its fans. Whether it's concerts, giveaways, or other specially-themed nights, State Farm Arena always has something exciting happening.

This Sunday, the Hawks organization is hosting the first of three 'Kids Night' events of the season. The first 5,000 kids in attendance will receive a red 'Super Hawk' cape upon entry while supplies last. The evening will also include various in-game elements, giveaways, and fun trivia for young fans.

Going into Sunday evening's game, the Hawks are 2-0, thanks to their exciting style of play. Trae Young currently leads the NBA in assists, and Dejounte Murray is averaging a double-double. The team has the third-best defensive rating in the NBA.

The Hawks and State Farm Arena have developed a family-friendly atmosphere that is enjoyable for fans of all ages. Just make sure you purchase your tickets before they are gone. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for all your Hawks news.

Recommended For You

Hawks Empower Girls at 'Lady Ballers Clinic'

Hawks & State Farm Help Pack One Million Meals

Hawks, Papa Johns Host Leadership Workshop

In This Article (1)

Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks

Atlanta Hawks mascot wearing a cape.
News

Atlanta Hawks Hosting 'Kids Night' Against Charlotte Hornets

By Pat Benson
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young dribbles past Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero.
News

Five Takeaways from Atlanta Hawks Win Over Orlando Magic

By Pat Benson
Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner dribbles the ball against Atlanta Hawks defenders.
News

Atlanta Hawks Defeat Orlando Magic 108-98

By Pat Benson
Magic guard R.J. Hampton fouls Hawks guard Trae Young.
News

Orlando Magic at Atlanta Hawks Scouting Report

By Pat Benson
Dejounte Murray dribbles the ball.
News

Atlanta Hawks Name Team Captains

By Pat Benson
Trae Young dribbles past Rockets guard Jalen Green.
News

Atlanta Hawks Beat Houston Rockets 117-107

By Pat Benson
Hawks guard Trae Young attempts to pass the ball around Rockets defenders.
News

Houston Rockets at Atlanta Hawks Game Day Preview

By Pat Benson
Trae Young reacts after a basket against the Knicks.
News

Atlanta Hawks 2022-23 NBA Season Predictions

By Pat Benson