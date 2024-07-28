Atlanta Hawks Land Toronto Raptors All Star In B/R's 5-Year NBA Redraft
You know we are in the quiet moments of the NBA offseason when we are talking about redrafts, but they are an interesting topic, especially if you are doing a redraft of the past five years. A lot of talent has come into the NBA in the last five years and redrafting all of that talent shows that.
In Bleacher Report's recent five year redraft, the Atlanta Hawks had the No. 9 pick in the draft. The eight picks in front of them were Victor Wembanyama, Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton, Tyrese Maxey, Ja Morant, Paolo Banchero, Zion Williamson, and Chet Holmgren. Bleacher Report analyst Dan Favale was picking for the Hawks and gave Atlanta Scottie Barnes:
"Sticklers for perfect fits won't love the Atlanta Hawks pairing Trae Young with Scottie Barnes. Tough noogies.
Barnes attempted (3.9 per game) and made (38.5 percent) enough of his catch-and-shoot threes this past season to provide real stretch in the frontcourt away from the ball. Classifying him as plug-and-play goes a bridge or county too far. But he's more malleable as a complementary option than often credited. This team will have him screen for Trae.
Independent of roster fit, Barnes feels the player on the board with the highest ceiling. LaMelo Ball, Evan Mobley, Alperen Şengün and Jalen Williams all received consideration. Each of them might wind up having a more elite signature skill.
But Scottie checks more all-at-once boxes. His defense has improved under head coach Darko Rajaković, he's reading and reacting to coverages much better as a passer, and his on-ball floor navigation allows him to attack in various ways and score from different levels.
If you believe in the jumper, as I do, this pick makes you feel pretty good."
While this is hypothetical of course, I would lean towards taking Evan Mobley here because of his defense. Mobley is one of the elite defenders in the NBA and if he were to develop a consistent three-point shot to spread the floor, he would be a tremendous fit next to Trae Young. Barnes is an awesome player, but he tends to want the ball in hands, which might not mesh well with Young.
Hornets forward Brandon Miller is also a player that I would consider adding to the Hawks instead of Barnes.