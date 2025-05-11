New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends Zion to Miami, Hawks Land 3-And-D Wing, Pelicans Get Draft Capital
The offseason is here for 22 teams in the NBA. The conference semifinals have begun and there are only eight teams left alive with hopes of making it to the ultimate goal of winning a championship. The Atlanta Hawks, New Orleans Pelicans, and Miami Heat are all searching for the next steps to take as a franchise, which is different for all three.
Atlanta is going to be a team worth watching. Most will point to a potential Trae Young trade, but that does not appear likely (for now) and Atlanta may move forward with this core of Young, Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher, Jalen Johnson, and Onyeka Okongwu. If the Hawks decide to do that, they need to improve their bench in a big way this offseason. Due to the NBA's CBA and apron rules, you are going to be seeing a lot more three-team trades between teams so salaries can move around. Atlanta could try to attach themselves to a big deal and add some pieces to their bench if they opt to move forward with this starting five. The Hawks need interior defense, frontcourt depth, and shooting. This is not a great free agent class to be filling those needs, so could the Hawks look to the trade market?
Miami feels like they are at a crossroads. After trading Jimmy Butler, it feels like the Heat needs to retool its roster and make big changes, whether that is trying to add another superstar or rebuilding. Seeing as how Miami has never preferred to blow things up, where could Miami look to find to find another star player?
Another franchise that feels like it is at a crossroads is New Orleans. After making the trade for Dejounte Murray last offseason (and giving away Dyson Daniels), things went horribly wrong. Murray tore his Achilles, Brandon Ingram was traded, and players like Zion Williamson and Herb Jones battled injuries. The Pelicans could land the No. 1pick in this year's draft and get Copper Flagg, but even if they don't, is it time to retool and move on from Williamson and start fresh? Williamson is one of the best talents in the NBA, but can never seem to stay healthy and might need a change of scenery at this point.
So how about a trade where each of these teams tries to fill a need?
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks or any other teams should do or will do. That is all.
Atlanta Receives: Haywood Highsmith
Miami Receives: Zion Williamson, Karlo Matkovic, and a 2027 2nd round pick (From Atlanta, Via CLE)
New Orleans Receives: Andrew Wiggins, Kobe Bufkin, a 2030 1st round pick swap (via MIA), and a 2031 unprotected 1st round pick (Via MIA)
Why Atlanta does this deal: They get a legit 3-and-D wing, which they need, and the cost is Kobe Bufkin and a 2nd round pick. Highsmith shot 38.2% from three this past season and 39% last season, as well as being a very good on-ball defender. The Hawks could use that kind of versatility on the wing. While Bufkin is talented, he has not played much in his first two seasons due to injuries and the Hawks have to improve their bench for next season.
Why Atlanta does not do this deal: It is simple, they value Bufkin's upside, even with the injuries, and don't think he is worth moving.
Why the Heat do this deal: Williamson is the kind of buy low opportunity they should be looking for. If he can stay healthy, a trio of Williamson, Bam Adebayo, and Tyler Herro could be dangerous in the Eastern Conference. Due to his injury history and inability to stay on the court, Williamson could he had for a lower price than you might think. This would give Miami a new direction while keeping young talent like Kel'el Ware at home.
Why the Heat don't do this trade: While Williamson is an elite player when healthy, he has a hard time staying on the court and if that is the case, Miami should look elsewhere for a star. If the trade goes poorly, the Pelicans could benefit with those draft picks down the line.
Why the Pelicans do this trade: They are ready to move on from the Zion era and start fresh. While this might not be the ideal trade for the Pelicans, they may not get an elite return of assets due to Williamson's inability to stay on the court. Here, they get two unprotected 1st's that they can either keep and hope Miami falls apart or they can use in another deal for a star once they are ready.
Why the Pelicans don't do this trade: While Williamson is not perfect, he is an elite talent when healthy and New Orleans may get a better offer than this.
Is this trade likely? Maybe not, but these teams will be mentioned this offseason in some big moves.
