NBA Legend Spud Webb Celebrates 59th Birthday

Few, if any, players had a more unlikely career than Spud Webb. The 5'6" point guard started his collegiate career at a community college before transferring to North Carolina State. Webb was selected in the 4th round of the 1985 NBA Draft by the Detroit Pistons but was eventually waived.

After a gutsy performance in tryouts, Webb found a home with the Atlanta Hawks. The undersized point guard came off the bench for most of his time in Atlanta. Of course, the highlight of his career was winning the 1986 NBA Slam Dunk Contest.

However, Webb's best years were in Sacramento. After the Hawks traded Webb to the Kings, he became a full-time starter. Webb posted career-highs during the 1991-92 season and led the NBA in free throw percentage (93.4%) in the 1994-95 season.

Beginning in 1995, Webb became a valuable trade piece. The Kings traded him back to the Hawks, who eventually dealt him to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Webb finished his NBA career in 1998 with the Orlando Magic.

When it comes to grit and toughness, Webb is one of the all-time greats. Not only was Webb hardy, but he possessed a high basketball I.Q. That is why he is president of basketball operations for the Texas Legends, the NBA G League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks.

It could easily be argued that Webb does not get the love he deserves. At the time of this article's publication, none of the teams Webb has ever been affiliated with have recognized his birthday on social media. It's a sad day when Spud Webb doesn't get his due. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

