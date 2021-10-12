    • October 12, 2021
    Atlanta Hawks Partnering with Blockchain Provider

    © Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

    Publish date:

    Atlanta Hawks Partnering with Blockchain Provider

    More than 20 NBA franchises have now partnered with Socios.com.
    Author:

    Today the Atlanta Hawks announced a new partnership with Socios.com, the leading global blockchain provider for the sports and entertainment industry. As part of the partnership that launches this season, Socios.com will become the official partner of the Hawks. 

    From the Hawks press release, Socios.com's central belief is that transitioning passive fans into active fans is essential to the future of sport. Socios.com is a direct-to-consumer (D2C) platform that leverages blockchain technology to provide the world’s leading sporting organizations with the tools to engage with and monetize their global fanbases.

    Innovation

    “We are proud to partner with Socios.com as we continue to find new and innovative ways to engage with our fans both online and in-person,” said Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena Chief Revenue Officer Andrew Saltzman.

    Additionally, Socios.com will be visible at State Farm Arena with branding below the chairs on the Hawks bench and visiting team bench. Socios.com will also be the presenting sponsor on Hawks.com for an online postgame photo gallery as well as a monthly fan poll across Hawks social media channels.

    No image description

    Network

    The Atlanta Hawks join a 70+ strong network of major international sporting properties and part of Socios.com’s growing expansion into the United States’ sports industry. More than 20 NBA franchises have now partnered with Socios.com.

    “I’m delighted Atlanta Hawks have become the latest major US-based sporting organization to join our rapidly expanding network,” Alexandre Dreyfus, CEO of Socios.com and Chiliz said. “Socios.com is fast developing into a global fan engagement powerhouse, where passive fans are being transitioned into real players in the day-to-day activities of their favorite teams. This is the start of an exciting partnership that we believe can eventually lead to greatly enhanced fan engagement for fans of the Hawks around the world.”

