Updated Atlanta Hawks Postseason Outlook

Is it too late for the Atlanta Hawks to make another postseason run? Of course not. However, they will have to start the race from the dreaded Play-In Tournament thanks to their unexcited approach to the season.

Computer programs from ESPN and FiveThirtyEight have put a little bit more confidence in the Hawks over the past two weeks. Let's look at the Play-In picture with 7 games remaining in the regular season.

Toronto Raptors © John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports Record: 43-32 Standings: 6th ESPN Playoff Odds: 48-34 (99.4%)

FiveThirtyEight Playoff Odds: 47-35 (98%) Tankathon Remaining Strength of Schedule: 25th Key Games Remaining: 4/3 vs. Miami Heat, 4/5 vs. Atlanta Hawks, 4/7 vs. Philadelphia 76ers Cleveland Cavaliers © Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports Record: 42-33 Standings: 7th ESPN Playoff Odds: 45-37 (75.2%)

FiveThirtyEight Playoff Odds: 45-37 (62%) Tankathon Remaining Strength of Schedule: 13th Key Games Remaining: 3/31 @ Atlanta Hawks, 4/3 vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 4/8 @ Brooklyn Nets, 4/10 vs. Milwaukee Bucks Brooklyn Nets Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports Record: 39-36 Standings: 8th ESPN Playoff Odds: 43-39 (67.5%)

FiveThirtyEight Playoff Odds: 44-38 (78%) Tankathon Remaining Strength of Schedule: 30th Key Games Remaining: 3/31 vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 4/2 @ Atlanta Hawks, 4/8 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Charlotte Hornets © Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports Record: 39-37 Standings: 9th ESPN Playoff Odds: 42-40 (32.9%)

FiveThirtyEight Playoff Odds: 42-40 (23%) Tankathon Remaining Strength of Schedule: 17th Key Games Remaining: 4/2 @ Philadelphia 76ers, 4/5 @ Miami Heat, 4/8 @ Chicago Bulls Atlanta Hawks © Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports Record: 38-37 Standings: 10th ESPN Playoff Odds: 42-40 (31.4%)

FiveThirtyEight Playoff Odds: 43-39 (42%) Tankathon Remaining Strength of Schedule: 26th Key Games Remaining: 3/31 @ Cleveland Cavs, 4/2 vs. Brooklyn Nets, 4/5 @ Toronto Raptors

Recommended For You

Clint Capela Felt Hawks Roster Lacked Excitement

Trae Young's Dad Responds to Steve Kerr's Comments