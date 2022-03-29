Updated Atlanta Hawks Postseason Outlook

Skip to main content
Atlanta Hawks Path to the NBA Playoffs

Atlanta Hawks Path to the NBA Playoffs

The Hawks have a viable path forward.

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Hawks have a viable path forward.

Is it too late for the Atlanta Hawks to make another postseason run? Of course not. However, they will have to start the race from the dreaded Play-In Tournament thanks to their unexcited approach to the season.

Computer programs from ESPN and FiveThirtyEight have put a little bit more confidence in the Hawks over the past two weeks. Let's look at the Play-In picture with 7 games remaining in the regular season.

Updated Eastern Conference Postseason Picture

Toronto Raptors

Feb 4, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) drives to the net against Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) during the second half at Scotiabank Arena.

Record: 43-32

Standings: 6th

ESPN Playoff Odds: 48-34 (99.4%)

FiveThirtyEight Playoff Odds: 47-35 (98%)

Tankathon Remaining Strength of Schedule: 25th

Key Games Remaining: 4/3 vs. Miami Heat, 4/5 vs. Atlanta Hawks, 4/7 vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Cleveland Cavaliers

Dec 31, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) celebrates after a dunk during the first half against the Atlanta Hawks at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Record: 42-33

Standings: 7th

ESPN Playoff Odds: 45-37 (75.2%)

FiveThirtyEight Playoff Odds: 45-37 (62%)

Tankathon Remaining Strength of Schedule: 13th

Key Games Remaining: 3/31 @ Atlanta Hawks, 4/3 vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 4/8 @ Brooklyn Nets, 4/10 vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Brooklyn Nets

Dec 10, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) tries to get to the basket guarded by Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) during the second half at State Farm Arena.

Record: 39-36

Standings: 8th

ESPN Playoff Odds: 43-39 (67.5%)

FiveThirtyEight Playoff Odds: 44-38 (78%)

Tankathon Remaining Strength of Schedule: 30th

Key Games Remaining: 3/31 vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 4/2 @ Atlanta Hawks, 4/8 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Charlotte Hornets

Jan 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Delon Wright (0) looks to pass as he is defended by Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the first half against the Charlotte Hornets at The Spectrum Center.

Record: 39-37

Standings: 9th

ESPN Playoff Odds: 42-40 (32.9%)

FiveThirtyEight Playoff Odds: 42-40 (23%)

Tankathon Remaining Strength of Schedule: 17th

Key Games Remaining: 4/2 @ Philadelphia 76ers, 4/5 @ Miami Heat, 4/8 @ Chicago Bulls

Atlanta Hawks

Jan 12, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) reacts after making a basket during the first quarter against the Miami Heat at State Farm Arena

Record: 38-37

Standings: 10th

ESPN Playoff Odds: 42-40 (31.4%)

FiveThirtyEight Playoff Odds: 43-39 (42%)

Tankathon Remaining Strength of Schedule: 26th

Key Games Remaining: 3/31 @ Cleveland Cavs, 4/2 vs. Brooklyn Nets, 4/5 @ Toronto Raptors

Recommended For You

Clint Capela Felt Hawks Roster Lacked Excitement

Trae Young's Dad Responds to Steve Kerr's Comments

Trae Young Signs Major Deal with Sprite

Mar 28, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) passes the ball while Indiana Pacers forward Justin Anderson (10) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
News

Updated Atlanta Hawks Postseason Outlook

By Pat Benson14 seconds ago
Mar 28, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dribbles the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Terry Taylor (32) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
News

Four Takeaways from Hawks Win Against Pacers

By Pat Benson42 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) slam dunks the ball in the first half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
News

Atlanta Hawks Outshoot Indiana Pacers 132-123

By Pat Benson11 hours ago
In an interview with The Athletic, Atlanta Hawks center complained about the team's defense and mentality.
News

Clint Capela on Hawks Struggles "I could feel the excitement wasn’t the same"

By Pat Benson19 hours ago
Nov 30, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr with guard Stephen Curry (30) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center.
News

Trae Young's Dad Responds to Steve Kerr's Comparison

By Pat Benson22 hours ago
Mar 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Isaiah Jackson (23) dunks against the Atlanta Hawks in the first quarter at State Farm Arena.
News

Hawks at Pacers: Watch, Listen, Stream, Odds

By Pat BensonMar 28, 2022
Mar 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shows emotion after a basket against the Indiana Pacers in the second quarter at State Farm Arena.
News

Atlanta Hawks at Indiana Pacers Scouting Report

By Pat BensonMar 28, 2022
Atlanta Hawks host ady Ballers Women’s History Month Clinic.
News

Atlanta Hawks Host Lady Ballers Clinic

By Pat BensonMar 27, 2022