Updated Atlanta Hawks Postseason Outlook

Atlanta Hawks Path to the NBA Playoffs
Is it too late for the Atlanta Hawks to make another postseason run? Of course not. However, they will have to start the race from the dreaded Play-In Tournament thanks to their unexcited approach to the season.
Computer programs from ESPN and FiveThirtyEight have put a little bit more confidence in the Hawks over the past two weeks. Let's look at the Play-In picture with 7 games remaining in the regular season.
Updated Eastern Conference Postseason Picture
Toronto Raptors
Record: 43-32
Standings: 6th
ESPN Playoff Odds: 48-34 (99.4%)
FiveThirtyEight Playoff Odds: 47-35 (98%)
Tankathon Remaining Strength of Schedule: 25th
Key Games Remaining: 4/3 vs. Miami Heat, 4/5 vs. Atlanta Hawks, 4/7 vs. Philadelphia 76ers
Cleveland Cavaliers
Record: 42-33
Standings: 7th
ESPN Playoff Odds: 45-37 (75.2%)
FiveThirtyEight Playoff Odds: 45-37 (62%)
Tankathon Remaining Strength of Schedule: 13th
Key Games Remaining: 3/31 @ Atlanta Hawks, 4/3 vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 4/8 @ Brooklyn Nets, 4/10 vs. Milwaukee Bucks
Brooklyn Nets
Record: 39-36
Standings: 8th
ESPN Playoff Odds: 43-39 (67.5%)
FiveThirtyEight Playoff Odds: 44-38 (78%)
Tankathon Remaining Strength of Schedule: 30th
Key Games Remaining: 3/31 vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 4/2 @ Atlanta Hawks, 4/8 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
Charlotte Hornets
Record: 39-37
Standings: 9th
ESPN Playoff Odds: 42-40 (32.9%)
FiveThirtyEight Playoff Odds: 42-40 (23%)
Tankathon Remaining Strength of Schedule: 17th
Key Games Remaining: 4/2 @ Philadelphia 76ers, 4/5 @ Miami Heat, 4/8 @ Chicago Bulls
Atlanta Hawks
Record: 38-37
Standings: 10th
ESPN Playoff Odds: 42-40 (31.4%)
FiveThirtyEight Playoff Odds: 43-39 (42%)
Tankathon Remaining Strength of Schedule: 26th
Key Games Remaining: 3/31 @ Cleveland Cavs, 4/2 vs. Brooklyn Nets, 4/5 @ Toronto Raptors
