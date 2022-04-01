Atlanta Hawks Postseason Outlook Improving
It's April Fool's Day, so don't let anyone lie to you and say DeMar DeRozan is a guard. I kid DeRozan, but he definitely is a small forward. One thing I won't clown about is the Atlanta Hawks playoff chances. Like Jake Shuttlesworth talking to Booger about his height in He Got Game, I wouldn't joke about that.
Computer programs from ESPN and FiveThirtyEight have sharply increased the Hawks chances of making the Playoffs. Let's look at the current Play-In picture with five games remaining in the regular season.
Eastern Conference Play-In Picture
Toronto Raptors
Record: 44-32
Standings: 6th
ESPN Playoff Odds: 48-34 (99.9%)
FiveThirtyEight Playoff Odds: 48-34 (99%)
Tankathon Remaining Strength of Schedule: 26th
Key Games Remaining: 4/3 vs. Miami Heat, 4/5 vs. Atlanta Hawks, 4/7 vs. Philadelphia 76ers
Cleveland Cavaliers
Record: 42-35
Standings: 7th
ESPN Playoff Odds: 44-38 (51.4%)
FiveThirtyEight Playoff Odds: 44-38 (52%)
Tankathon Remaining Strength of Schedule: 18th
Key Games Remaining: 4/3 vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 4/8 @ Brooklyn Nets, 4/10 vs. Milwaukee Bucks
Brooklyn Nets
Record: 40-37
Standings: 8th
ESPN Playoff Odds: 43-39 (57.5%)
FiveThirtyEight Playoff Odds: 43-39 (60%)
Tankathon Remaining Strength of Schedule: 30th
Key Games Remaining: 4/2 @ Atlanta Hawks, 4/8 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
Charlotte Hornets
Record: 40-37
Standings: 9th
ESPN Playoff Odds: 43-39 (44.4%)
FiveThirtyEight Playoff Odds: 42-40 (34%)
Tankathon Remaining Strength of Schedule: 14th
Key Games Remaining: 4/2 @ Philadelphia 76ers, 4/5 @ Miami Heat, 4/8 @ Chicago Bulls
Atlanta Hawks
Record: 40-37
Standings: 10th
ESPN Playoff Odds: 43-39 (47%)
FiveThirtyEight Playoff Odds: 43-39 (55%)
Tankathon Remaining Strength of Schedule: 21st
Key Games Remaining: 4/2 vs. Brooklyn Nets, 4/5 @ Toronto Raptors
New York Knicks
SIKE! April Fools. Bing-Bong, baby. The New York Knicks got eliminated thanks to the Atlanta Hawks last night. Cancun on three.
Recommended For You
Trae Young Shows Love to OKC Fans
Adidas Trae Young 1 Best-Selling Shoe
Interstate 35: Trae Young's Trainer Describes Formative Years