Skip to main content
Atlanta Hawks Postseason Outlook Improving

Atlanta Hawks Postseason Outlook Improving

Last night was a huge win for the Hawks.

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Last night was a huge win for the Hawks.

It's April Fool's Day, so don't let anyone lie to you and say DeMar DeRozan is a guard. I kid DeRozan, but he definitely is a small forward. One thing I won't clown about is the Atlanta Hawks playoff chances. Like Jake Shuttlesworth talking to Booger about his height in He Got Game, I wouldn't joke about that. 

Computer programs from ESPN and FiveThirtyEight have sharply increased the Hawks chances of making the Playoffs. Let's look at the current Play-In picture with five games remaining in the regular season.

Eastern Conference Play-In Picture

Toronto Raptors

Feb 26, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) drives on Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) in the second quarter at State Farm Arena.

Record: 44-32

Standings: 6th

ESPN Playoff Odds: 48-34 (99.9%)

FiveThirtyEight Playoff Odds: 48-34 (99%)

Tankathon Remaining Strength of Schedule: 26th

Key Games Remaining: 4/3 vs. Miami Heat, 4/5 vs. Atlanta Hawks, 4/7 vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Cleveland Cavaliers

Mar 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) is defended by Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) in the second quarter at State Farm Arena.

Record: 42-35

Standings: 7th

ESPN Playoff Odds: 44-38 (51.4%)

FiveThirtyEight Playoff Odds: 44-38 (52%)

Tankathon Remaining Strength of Schedule: 18th

Key Games Remaining: 4/3 vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 4/8 @ Brooklyn Nets, 4/10 vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) drives to the basket against Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) during the third quarter at Barclays Center.

Record: 40-37

Standings: 8th

ESPN Playoff Odds: 43-39 (57.5%)

FiveThirtyEight Playoff Odds: 43-39 (60%)

Tankathon Remaining Strength of Schedule: 30th

Key Games Remaining: 4/2 @ Atlanta Hawks, 4/8 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Charlotte Hornets

Mar 16, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets center Montrezl Harrell (8) dunks against the Atlanta Hawks during the second quarter at the Spectrum Center.

Record: 40-37

Standings: 9th

ESPN Playoff Odds: 43-39 (44.4%)

FiveThirtyEight Playoff Odds: 42-40 (34%)

Tankathon Remaining Strength of Schedule: 14th

Key Games Remaining: 4/2 @ Philadelphia 76ers, 4/5 @ Miami Heat, 4/8 @ Chicago Bulls

Atlanta Hawks

Mar 25, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dribbles past Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) in the second half at State Farm Arena.

Record: 40-37

Standings: 10th

ESPN Playoff Odds: 43-39 (47%)

FiveThirtyEight Playoff Odds: 43-39 (55%)

Tankathon Remaining Strength of Schedule: 21st

Key Games Remaining: 4/2 vs. Brooklyn Nets, 4/5 @ Toronto Raptors

New York Knicks

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) points to New York Knicks forward Reggie Bullock (25) after scoring in the first quarter during game five in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs. at Madison Square Garden.

SIKE! April Fools. Bing-Bong, baby. The New York Knicks got eliminated thanks to the Atlanta Hawks last night. Cancun on three.

Recommended For You

Trae Young Shows Love to OKC Fans

Adidas Trae Young 1 Best-Selling Shoe

Interstate 35: Trae Young's Trainer Describes Formative Years

Mar 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) and center Clint Capela (15) celebrate after an alley oop against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second half at State Farm Arena.
News

Updated Atlanta Hawks Postseason Picture

By Pat Benson56 seconds ago
Mar 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) drives to the basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second half at State Farm Arena.
News

Four Takeaways from Hawks 131-107 Win Over Cavaliers

By Pat Benson29 minutes ago
Mar 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) and center Clint Capela (15) box out Cleveland Cavaliers center Moses Brown (6) in the second quarter at State Farm Arena.
News

Atlanta Hawks Defeat Cleveland Cavaliers 131-107

By Pat Benson11 hours ago
Mar 1, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) makes his way to the bench as they take on the Boston Celtics in the second half at TD Garden.
News

Trae Young Helped Off Floor After Non-Contact Injury

By Pat Benson12 hours ago
(L to R: Trae Young, Ella Collier (Jason Collier’s daughter, Hawks VP of Basketball Development Jon Babul)
News

Trae Young Awarded Jason Collier Memorial Trophy for 21-22 Season

By Pat Benson13 hours ago
Rapper Quavo celebrates with cheerleaders while holding the jersey of Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (not pictured) after a victory against the Miami Heat at State Farm Arena.
Culture

Hawks Celebrating 'Quavo Night' During Nets Game

By Pat Benson17 hours ago
Feb 15, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) makes a move against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (32) during the first quarter at State Farm Arena.
News

Cavaliers at Hawks: Watch, Stream, Listen, Odds

By Pat Benson22 hours ago
Mar 30, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) waves to fans following the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center.
Culture

Trae Young Gifts Adidas Shoes to Oklahoma City Fans

By Pat Benson23 hours ago