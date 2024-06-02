2024 NBA Offseason: Analyst Chooses Top Storyline For the Atlanta Hawks In the Offseason
Even before the Atlanta Hawks won the NBA Draft Lottery, they were going to be one of the most interesting teams to follow in the NBA this offseason. The Hawks were the most talked about team leading up to the NBA trade deadline, but they declined to make any moves and stuck with their team as it was.
It does not feel like they are going to be doing that this offseason.
Atlanta seems likely to be splitting up the backcourt duo of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray and other players such as Clint Capela, De'Andre Hunter, and maybe even Bogdan Bogdanovic or Onyeka Okongwu could be on the move. On top of all that, Atlanta shockingly won the draft lottery, adding an interesting layer to an already pivotal offseason.
With all of those questions lingering over the franchise, what should be the top storyline for the Hawks this offseason? Bleacher Report analyst Dan Favale gave his answer and it was a pretty obvious one:
"Busting up the backcourt pairing of Dejounte Murray and Trae Young has mutated into an inevitability for the Atlanta Hawks. They were outscored by over six points per 100 possessions this season when the duo shared the floor and don't currently have the requisite wings or defensive versatility to hold out hope for better results next year.
Tripling down on the Murray-Young twosome with a splashy acquisition or three mostly feels out of the question. Landing the No. 1 pick does arm the Hawks with a primo asset, but it's not clear what that can land on its own. People in the know aren't exactly smitten with this year's draft class, and Atlanta is limited in how much it can sweeten packages when San Antonio controls its next three first-rounders.
So, which guard will the Hawks trade?
Conventional wisdom suggests they should and will move Murray. Despite all of his flaws, Young is the more dominant player. But Atlanta could be overly worried about assembling a top-notch-ish defense around him. Both sides could also be ready for a change, or the front office may recognize the 25-year-old with an All-NBA selection under his belt will garner a heftier return.
Beyond that, there's no telling how bagging the first-overall selection impacts Atlanta's thinking. Netting Alex Sarr or Zaccharie Risacher likely isn't enough to fire up the total-rebuild machine and flip both Murray and Young. Then again, is that really off the table?
Proximity to the luxury tax looms over everything. The Hawks will enter the offseason over the line—without even accounting for Saddiq Bey's restricted-free-agent hold. Chances are the C-Suiters won't allow that to stand. And if shedding salary is the mandate, it will no doubt factor into the calculus of who they trade as well as what they prioritize in return."
If this draft had a can't miss prospect, what the Hawks did in the draft would probably take the No. 1 spot, but it does not and the potential of either of these players being traded will be one of the top storylines of the entire offseason.
I still think that at the end of the day, Young is going to remain in Atlanta and Murray will be traded. The Hawks have a much higher ceiling with Young as their centerpiece and now that they have the No. 1 pick, they can work on putting a better team around him than they have up to this point.
There is going to be no shortage of storylines in Atlanta this season and this team will likely look much different when the new season tips off in October.