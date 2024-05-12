Hawks General Manager Landry Fields On Possibly Trading the No. 1 Pick: "Not Even Our Focus Right Now"
What a day it has been for the Atlanta Hawks.
Atlanta came into the day with only a 3% chance to win the NBA Draft Lottery, but they walked away from it with the No. 1 overall pick. While this is not a highly regarded draft class, having the No. 1 overall pick is a huge asset to a franchise that has a lot of decisions to make this offseason.
While the Hawks can sit there at No. 1 and take the player of their choice, they also have the option of trading the No. 1 pick. Hawks General Manager Landry Fields held a press conference after the Hawks won the lottery and when asked about the possibility of trading the No. 1 overall pick, Fields said that is not the focus for them right now:
"Not even our focus right now. Like... this is a point in time where the opportunity before us is an excellent one and it puts us in position. Positioning is key in this business and that is the position that we have right now, the No. 1 position. We will just keep doing what we do, gather as a group and we will figure this thing out in time."
This is the question that the Hawks are going to have to answer over the next six weeks. Atlanta still needs to sort out its backcourt situation and decide if they would rather keep Trae Young or Dejounte Murray, as it seems unlikely that they are going to keep the backcourt together giving the underwhelming results they have had on the court for the past two seasons.
There is also not a No. 1 consensus player in this draft. Most have Alex Sarr being taken No. 1, but it is by no means guaranteed. If a star player were to become available, than Atlanta would have to at least consider trading the pick. If they don't get an overwhelming offer for the No. 1 pick, they can just stay at No. 1 and take their highest-rated player. Sarr would be an excellent fit along with Trae Young and he has a very high ceiling on the defensive end, to go along with length and athleticism. Any team could make a Godfather offer for the No. 1 pick, but Atlanta might be best suited to stay put.