Sharife Cooper Re-Signs with Atlanta Hawks

Atlanta Hawks Re-Sign Sharife Cooper

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The second-year guard is remaining with the Hawks.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On June 29, the Atlanta Hawks tendered a Two-Way qualifying offer to Sharife Cooper. As a result, the rising sophomore became a restricted free agent on July 1. No other team swooped in to sign Cooper, so the 21-year-old signed the contract today, according to Keith Smith of Spotrac

Cooper got very little playing time in the NBA during his rookie season. The undersized point guard played just 39 total minutes over 13 games. However, Cooper excelled in the G League alongside rookie Jalen Johnson.

Unfortunately, Cooper struggled recently in the 2022 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, Nevada. He averaged 4.4 points, 4.2 assists, 3.3 turnovers, and shot an abysmal 18.9 FG% and 18.2 3PT%. To be fair, Cooper played through right thumb soreness, which undoubtedly hurt his shooting ability.

Earlier this week, we projected the Hawks roster and rotation for the 2022-23 season. Cooper will likely get most of his playing time in the G League with College Park Skyhawks again, while he rarely sees the court in Atlanta with the Hawks. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Atlanta Hawks guard Sharife Cooper during NBA Summer League.

Sharife Cooper during the 2022 NBA Summer League.

