Atlanta Hawks Evaluate Six New Draft Prospects

Atlanta Hawks Host Eighth Day of In-Person Workouts

The Hawks host six exciting prospects.

Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 NBA Draft is just over three weeks away, and every organization is working overtime to prepare for the big night. Today marks the eighth day of in-person workouts for the Atlanta Hawks. So far, 42 prospects have been evaluated at the Hawks practice facility at Emory. Let's learn more about today's six players.

Malaki Branham

Ohio State Buckeyes guard Malaki Branham (22) shoots a basket against the Xavier Musketeers in the first half at Cintas Center.

School: Ohio State:

Position: Guard

Height: 6'5"

Weight: 180

Age: 19

Scouting Report: We covered Malaki Branham in-depth just a few days ago. Big Ten Freshman of the Year (2022), Big Ten All-Freshman Team (2022), Third Team All-Big Ten (2022), Jordan Brand Classic (2021), Ohio Mr. Basketball (2021).

Kendall Brown

Baylor Bears guard Kendall Brown (2) drives to the basket against Alabama Crimson Tide forward James Rojas (33) during the first half at Coleman Coliseum.

School: Baylor

Position: Wing

Height: 6'8"

Weight: 205

Age: 19

Scouting Report: Big 12 All-Freshman Team (2022), McDonald's All-American (2021), Jordan Brand Classic (2021), Nike Hoop Summit (2021).

Moussa Diabate

Michigan Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard speaks with Michigan Wolverines forward Moussa Diabate (14) in the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

School: Michigan

Position: Forward

Height: 6'11"

Weight: 210

Age: 20

Scouting Report: Big Ten All-Freshman Team (2022), McDonald's All-American (2021), Jordan Brand Classic (2021).

Nate Laszewski

Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Mike Brey and forward Nate Laszewski (14) do a television interview following the win over the North Carolina Tar Heels at the Purcell Pavilion.

School: Notre Dame

Position: Forward

Height: 6'10"

Weight: 235

Age: 22

Scouting Report: All ACC Honorable Mention (2022)

Bryce McGowens

Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Bryce McGowens (5) scores on a three point basket against Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward Aundre Hyatt (5) in the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

School: Nebraska

Position: Guard

Height: 6'7"

Weight: 180

Age: 19

Scouting Report: Third-team All-Big Ten (2022), Big Ten All-Freshman Team (2022), South Carolina Mr. Basketball (2021), Jordan Brand Classic (2021).

Josh Minott

Memphis Tigers forward Josh Minott (20) dunks the ball against the Houston Cougars during the first half at Dickies Arena.

School: Memphis

Position: Forward

Height: 6'8"

Weight: 205

Age: 20

