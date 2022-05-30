Atlanta Hawks Evaluate Six New Draft Prospects

The 2022 NBA Draft is just over three weeks away, and every organization is working overtime to prepare for the big night. Today marks the eighth day of in-person workouts for the Atlanta Hawks. So far, 42 prospects have been evaluated at the Hawks practice facility at Emory. Let's learn more about today's six players.

Malaki Branham Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports School: Ohio State: Position: Guard Height: 6'5" Weight: 180 Age: 19 Scouting Report: We covered Malaki Branham in-depth just a few days ago. Big Ten Freshman of the Year (2022), Big Ten All-Freshman Team (2022), Third Team All-Big Ten (2022), Jordan Brand Classic (2021), Ohio Mr. Basketball (2021). Kendall Brown Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports School: Baylor Position: Wing Height: 6'8" Weight: 205 Age: 19 Scouting Report: Big 12 All-Freshman Team (2022), McDonald's All-American (2021), Jordan Brand Classic (2021), Nike Hoop Summit (2021). Moussa Diabate Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports School: Michigan Position: Forward Height: 6'11" Weight: 210 Age: 20 Scouting Report: Big Ten All-Freshman Team (2022), McDonald's All-American (2021), Jordan Brand Classic (2021). Nate Laszewski Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports School: Notre Dame Position: Forward Height: 6'10" Weight: 235 Age: 22 Scouting Report: All ACC Honorable Mention (2022) Bryce McGowens Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports School: Nebraska Position: Guard Height: 6'7" Weight: 180 Age: 19 Scouting Report: Third-team All-Big Ten (2022), Big Ten All-Freshman Team (2022), South Carolina Mr. Basketball (2021), Jordan Brand Classic (2021). Josh Minott Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports School: Memphis Position: Forward Height: 6'8" Weight: 205 Age: 20

