Atlanta Hawks Evaluate Six New Draft Prospects

Atlanta Hawks Host Eighth Day of In-Person Workouts
The 2022 NBA Draft is just over three weeks away, and every organization is working overtime to prepare for the big night. Today marks the eighth day of in-person workouts for the Atlanta Hawks. So far, 42 prospects have been evaluated at the Hawks practice facility at Emory. Let's learn more about today's six players.
Malaki Branham
School: Ohio State:
Position: Guard
Height: 6'5"
Weight: 180
Age: 19
Scouting Report: We covered Malaki Branham in-depth just a few days ago. Big Ten Freshman of the Year (2022), Big Ten All-Freshman Team (2022), Third Team All-Big Ten (2022), Jordan Brand Classic (2021), Ohio Mr. Basketball (2021).
Kendall Brown
School: Baylor
Position: Wing
Height: 6'8"
Weight: 205
Age: 19
Scouting Report: Big 12 All-Freshman Team (2022), McDonald's All-American (2021), Jordan Brand Classic (2021), Nike Hoop Summit (2021).
Moussa Diabate
School: Michigan
Position: Forward
Height: 6'11"
Weight: 210
Age: 20
Scouting Report: Big Ten All-Freshman Team (2022), McDonald's All-American (2021), Jordan Brand Classic (2021).
Nate Laszewski
School: Notre Dame
Position: Forward
Height: 6'10"
Weight: 235
Age: 22
Scouting Report: All ACC Honorable Mention (2022)
Bryce McGowens
School: Nebraska
Position: Guard
Height: 6'7"
Weight: 180
Age: 19
Scouting Report: Third-team All-Big Ten (2022), Big Ten All-Freshman Team (2022), South Carolina Mr. Basketball (2021), Jordan Brand Classic (2021).
Josh Minott
School: Memphis
Position: Forward
Height: 6'8"
Weight: 205
Age: 20
Recommended For You
Interview: Mike Bibby on NBA Life
What Hawks Fans Can Expect with 16th Overall Pick