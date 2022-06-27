Atlanta Hawks Summer League Roster (So Far)

Skip to main content
Atlanta Hawks Summer League Roster Taking Shape

The roster spots are filling up quickly.

© Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Now that the 2022 NBA Draft is in the rearview mirror, the focus turns to free agency on July 1. However, teams must also begin filling out their rosters for the NBA 2K23 Summer League held in Las Vegas, Nevada. Below are the players who are slated to play for the Atlanta Hawks beginning on July 9.

Sharife Cooper

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (left) talks with guard Sharife Cooper (2) during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum.

Trae Young has taken Sharife Cooper under his wing.

Sharife Cooper makes his heralded return to Las Vegas this summer. Last year, the point guard looked good in both the Summer League and pre-season games. Unfortunately, Cooper spent most of his rookie season in the G League with the College Park Skyhawks.

AJ Griffin

A.J. Griffin (Duke) shakes hands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the number sixteen overall pick by the Atlanta Hawks in the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft at Barclays Center.

AJ Griffin going to the Hawks was a surprise.

Once again, Atlanta's front office drafted a young wing out of Duke University with a questionable injury history. AJ Griffin told the media that he had no communication with the Hawks during the pre-draft process, and general manager Landry Fields said the Hawks plan to bring the 18-year-old along slowly. But that shouldn't discourage fans about Griffin's future in the NBA.

Resume: ACC All-Rookie Team (2022), McDonald's All-American (2021).

Tyrese Martin

Connecticut Huskies guard Tyrese Martin (4) waves to the crowd in the second half against the Seton Hall Pirates at the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden.

Tyrese Martin ascended up the draft board late.

Atlanta's front office moved back from No. 44 to No. 51 in Thursday night's draft which netted the organization $2 million (doesn't impact the salary cap). Tyrese Martin is a 23-year-old wing out of Connecticut who will likely spend most of his rookie season with the College Park Skyhawks. 

James Akinjo

Baylor Bears guard James Akinjo (11) grabs a loose ball against the Norfolk State Spartans during the first half during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Dickies Arena.

James Akinjo is a 6'1" point guard.

James Akinjo worked out for the Hawks on June 9. Despite going undrafted, Atlanta's front office is keeping the 21-year-old point guard in the mix. 

Resume: Akinjo played two seasons at Georgetown, one at Arizona, and one with Baylor. Third-team All-American – AP, USBWA, NABC, SN (2022), First-team All-Big 12 (2022), First-team All-Pac-12 (2021), Big East Freshman of the Year (2019), Big East All-Freshman Team (2019).

Grant Golden

Richmond Spiders forward Grant Golden (33) celebrates after defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at KeyBank Center.

Grant Golden has a lot to offer the Hawks Summer League team.

Grant Golden worked out for the Hawks on June 14. At 24 years old, the 6'11" center out of Richmond is working to make a G League roster next season. He has been called one of the passing big men in the college game last year.

Resume: Second-team All-Atlantic 10 (2020), 3× Third-team All-Atlantic 10 (2018, 2019, 2021), Atlantic 10 All-Rookie Team (2018).

Tyson Etienne

Wichita State Shockers guard Tyson Etienne (1) shoots a free throw against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the second half at Fifth Third Arena.

Signing Tyson Etienne was a win for the Hawks.

Tyson Etienne played three seasons at Wichita State before going pro. The 6'2" combo guard went undrafted but was signed on an Exhibit 10 contract with the Hawks this weekend.

Resume: AAC co-Player of the Year (2021), First-team All-AAC (2021), Third-team All-AAC (2022).

Chris Clemons

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11, right) handles the ball while Houston Rockets guard Chris Clemons (3) defends during the game at Toyota Center.

Chris Clemons has NBA experience.

Chris Clemons has been in the NBA and G league for some time. The 5'9" point guard went undrafted in 2019, before spending the next two seasons with the Houston Rockets. Since that time, the 24-year-old has played in the G League.

Resume: Third-team All-American – USBWA (2019), Big South Player of the Year (2019), 3× First-team All-Big South (2017–2019), Big South Freshman of the Year (2016), NCAA season scoring leader (2019).

Marcus Georges-Hunt

Marcus Georges-Hunt plans to play for the Atlanta Hawks in the 2022 NBA Summer League.

Marcus Georges-Hunt brings leadership to the Hawks Summer League team.

At 28 years old, Marcus Georges-Hunt is easily the oldest player on the Hawks Summer League roster. But that shouldn't be held against the 6'6" shooting guard. Georges-Hunt has played in the NBA and G League - most recently for the College Park Skyhawks in 2022.

Resume: All-NBA D-League Third Team (2017), NBA D-League All-Star (2017), Second-team All-ACC – Coaches (2016), Third-team All-ACC – Media (2016).

