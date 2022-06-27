Atlanta Hawks Summer League Roster (So Far)

Now that the 2022 NBA Draft is in the rearview mirror, the focus turns to free agency on July 1. However, teams must also begin filling out their rosters for the NBA 2K23 Summer League held in Las Vegas, Nevada. Below are the players who are slated to play for the Atlanta Hawks beginning on July 9.

Sharife Cooper

Trae Young has taken Sharife Cooper under his wing. Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Sharife Cooper makes his heralded return to Las Vegas this summer. Last year, the point guard looked good in both the Summer League and pre-season games. Unfortunately, Cooper spent most of his rookie season in the G League with the College Park Skyhawks.

AJ Griffin

AJ Griffin going to the Hawks was a surprise. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Once again, Atlanta's front office drafted a young wing out of Duke University with a questionable injury history. AJ Griffin told the media that he had no communication with the Hawks during the pre-draft process, and general manager Landry Fields said the Hawks plan to bring the 18-year-old along slowly. But that shouldn't discourage fans about Griffin's future in the NBA.

Resume: ACC All-Rookie Team (2022), McDonald's All-American (2021).

Tyrese Martin

Tyrese Martin ascended up the draft board late. Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta's front office moved back from No. 44 to No. 51 in Thursday night's draft which netted the organization $2 million (doesn't impact the salary cap). Tyrese Martin is a 23-year-old wing out of Connecticut who will likely spend most of his rookie season with the College Park Skyhawks.

James Akinjo

James Akinjo is a 6'1" point guard. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

James Akinjo worked out for the Hawks on June 9. Despite going undrafted, Atlanta's front office is keeping the 21-year-old point guard in the mix.

Resume: Akinjo played two seasons at Georgetown, one at Arizona, and one with Baylor. Third-team All-American – AP, USBWA, NABC, SN (2022), First-team All-Big 12 (2022), First-team All-Pac-12 (2021), Big East Freshman of the Year (2019), Big East All-Freshman Team (2019).

Grant Golden

Grant Golden has a lot to offer the Hawks Summer League team. Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Grant Golden worked out for the Hawks on June 14. At 24 years old, the 6'11" center out of Richmond is working to make a G League roster next season. He has been called one of the passing big men in the college game last year.

Resume: Second-team All-Atlantic 10 (2020), 3× Third-team All-Atlantic 10 (2018, 2019, 2021), Atlantic 10 All-Rookie Team (2018).

Tyson Etienne

Signing Tyson Etienne was a win for the Hawks. Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Tyson Etienne played three seasons at Wichita State before going pro. The 6'2" combo guard went undrafted but was signed on an Exhibit 10 contract with the Hawks this weekend.

Resume: AAC co-Player of the Year (2021), First-team All-AAC (2021), Third-team All-AAC (2022).

Chris Clemons

Chris Clemons has NBA experience. Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Clemons has been in the NBA and G league for some time. The 5'9" point guard went undrafted in 2019, before spending the next two seasons with the Houston Rockets. Since that time, the 24-year-old has played in the G League.

Resume: Third-team All-American – USBWA (2019), Big South Player of the Year (2019), 3× First-team All-Big South (2017–2019), Big South Freshman of the Year (2016), NCAA season scoring leader (2019).

Marcus Georges-Hunt

Marcus Georges-Hunt brings leadership to the Hawks Summer League team. © Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

At 28 years old, Marcus Georges-Hunt is easily the oldest player on the Hawks Summer League roster. But that shouldn't be held against the 6'6" shooting guard. Georges-Hunt has played in the NBA and G League - most recently for the College Park Skyhawks in 2022.

Resume: All-NBA D-League Third Team (2017), NBA D-League All-Star (2017), Second-team All-ACC – Coaches (2016), Third-team All-ACC – Media (2016).

Recommended For You

Hawks Have Third Best Odds of Landing Kevin Durant

5 Takeaways from Hawks Draft Night