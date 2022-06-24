Five Takeaways from Hawks Draft Night

It's no secret that Atlanta's front office wants to move on from John Collins. The power forward has been involved in trade rumors for the better part of two years. The drama surrounding the two parties reached new heights yesterday when ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that it was "very likely" Collins would be traded before the end of the 2022 NBA Draft.

Generally speaking, the majority of Hawks fans are not sold on trading the 24-year-old who has blossomed into a highly coveted player around the league. However, their interest was piqued when news broke Wednesday night that the team was negotiating a trade with the San Antonio Spurs centered around All-Star guard Dejounte Murray.

The following day, we learned the Spurs wanted a "Jrue Holiday-like package" for Murray which means multiple first round picks plus Collins. While that's a hefty price to pay, it's a deal that Atlanta's front office should have jumped on. Last season, two of the team's biggest weaknesses were perimeter defense and the lack of a secondary playmaker. Murray checks both of those boxes for a lower salary than Collins.

Once again, Atlanta's front office pulled back from letting their former first round pick go. Like a toxic high school relationship, they just can't stand to see Collins flourish elsewhere. Even Nate Jacobs and Maddy Perez from Euphoria think it's time for the Hawks and Collins to call it quits.

When asked how the organization viewed Collins, Fields said, "Yeah, I mean, we have him under contract for a long time. He's been a great player for us. He's done great things for us. So, we're excited about John Collins, you know. Like right now, as I'm sure everyone has alluded to, you take phone calls, you make phone calls; it's just part of our job. We've been mandated to get better, and we want to get better."