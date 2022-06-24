Five Takeaways from Hawks Draft Night

Five Takeaways from Atlanta Hawks 2022 Draft Night
Yesterday was the first unofficial day on the job for Atlanta Hawks
assistant general manager Landry Fields. Despite weeks of NBA insiders reporting on a possible blockbuster trade, the night passed without any major shakeups. Below are five things we learned last night.
John Collins Still a Hawk (For Now)
It's no secret that Atlanta's front office wants to move on from John Collins. The power forward has been involved in trade rumors for the better part of two years. The drama surrounding the two parties reached new heights yesterday when ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that it was "very likely" Collins would be traded before the end of the 2022 NBA Draft.
Generally speaking, the majority of Hawks fans are not sold on trading the 24-year-old who has blossomed into a highly coveted player around the league. However, their interest was piqued when news broke Wednesday night that the team was negotiating a trade with the San Antonio Spurs centered around All-Star guard Dejounte Murray.
The following day, we learned the Spurs wanted a "Jrue Holiday-like package" for Murray which means multiple first round picks plus Collins. While that's a hefty price to pay, it's a deal that Atlanta's front office should have jumped on. Last season, two of the team's biggest weaknesses were perimeter defense and the lack of a secondary playmaker. Murray checks both of those boxes for a lower salary than Collins.
Once again, Atlanta's front office pulled back from letting their former first round pick go. Like a toxic high school relationship, they just can't stand to see Collins flourish elsewhere. Even Nate Jacobs and Maddy Perez from Euphoria think it's time for the Hawks and Collins to call it quits.
When asked how the organization viewed Collins, Fields said, "Yeah, I mean, we have him under contract for a long time. He's been a great player for us. He's done great things for us. So, we're excited about John Collins, you know. Like right now, as I'm sure everyone has alluded to, you take phone calls, you make phone calls; it's just part of our job. We've been mandated to get better, and we want to get better."
Another Duke Forward
The second biggest takeaway must be AJ Griffin's selection with the No. 16 overall pick. This might come as a shock, but Atlanta's front office went with a forward from Duke University with a questionable injury history (see: Cam Reddish, Jalen Johnson).
Griffin is an intriguing prospect. He is only 18 years old. The defensive-minded small forward stands at 6'6", 222 pounds, and was named to the ACC All-Rookie Team after a stellar freshman season.
Atlanta's front office did not expect Griffin to fall all the way to No. 16. Griffin told the media that he did not communicate with the Hawks during the pre-draft process. Additionally, Griffin said he looked forward to playing for an organization that prided itself in defense. So clearly, he's watched a lot of Hawks basketball as of late.
Even more promising, Fields said, "we'll see," when asked about Griffin's ability to contribute as a rookie. The soon-to-be general manager said the team planned to "bring him along slowly, and we'll see over time." So given Jalen Johnson's historic amount of playing time as a rookie, the sky is the limit for Griffin next season.
No Immediate Help for Trae
Immediately after the Hawks were embarrassed by the Miami Heat, Atlanta's front office promised upgrades to the roster. Team owner Tony Ressler said the " organization was complacent at all levels," while team president Travis Shlenk promised a roster "shakeup."
However, as trade rumors ranging from wacky to weighty swept up #HawksTwitter, the front office began walking back their previous statements. Schlenk called the rumors overblown and said no "major overhaul" was coming this summer.
While other organizations have actively upgraded their rosters, Atlanta's front office has demonstrated a masterclass in mixed messaging. It's the trade deadline all over again.
What's worse is the draft came and went without any help given to Trae Young. The All-NBA point guard's historic season was wasted due to a lack of aggression from the front office - a move which Schlenk has since publicly regretted.
As condescending voices like to remind us, there is still plenty of time to make moves this offseason. Free agency starts next week, and the Hawks could easily shake up the NBA with a series of moves. But they just let a major opportunity slip away while losing grip of the narrative yet again.
Trades Still Possible
Building off my last point, trades are still very much possible. In fact, they are the only way the Hawks will improve this offseason. The team has little flexibility with the salary cap and will not make any splashy free agency signings this summer.
Theoretically, the Hawks could still pursue Dejounte Murray, although that seems less likely now that this year's draft has passed. Also, Deandre Ayton could still be acquired via a sign-and-trade. But then again, a marginal upgrade at the center position makes far less sense than rounding out the backcourt with a second All-Star that just so happens to perfectly complement Trae Young's game.
Additionally, Jerami Grant has already found a new home in Portland. Atlanta's front office has coveted Grant for some time, but the wing was traded on Wednesday night. Hawks fans collectively exhaled when they avoided that trade. But the point reminds the same: the NBA moves fast, and Atlanta's front office has to keep up.
Conservative Approach to Teambuilding
We know what to expect with team president Travis Schlenk and general manager Landry Fields. The two prefer a conservative approach to team building. Chemistry and character outweigh star talent in their view.
Despite being a Lakers fan with a petulant win-now mentality, I appreciate their commitment to the process. But with a lack of player development and an old-school coach who doesn't play rookies, the Hawks are racing towards the middle. It's not that different from the "treadmill of mediocrity" Indiana Pacers of yesteryear.
Teams that have shamelessly tanked like the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets gobbled up draft picks last night and will continue to do so for years to come. On the other hand, contending teams have proven capable of walking and chewing gum at the same time. The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics overpay for the missing piece to their puzzle while still developing younger players.
Atlanta is not a small market, nor is it a destination for top-tier free agents, as Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant once again remind us. For a city full of transplants, and a team that has suffered a never-ending identity crisis, the organization must start taking bold moves. Otherwise, end up the subject of a YouTube video titled "What happened to the 2021 Hawks?" a decade from now.
