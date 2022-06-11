Bogdan Bogdanovic Quietly Had Knee Surgery

Skip to main content
Bogdan Bogdanovic Out 3 Months After Knee Surgery

Bogdanovic is dealing with knee issues again.

For the past few days, there have been rumors about Bogdan Bogdanovic. Now it has been confirmed that the Atlanta Hawks shooting guard underwent a surgical procedure on his right knee. According to Euro Hoops, the news came from Serbian national team doctor Dragan Radovanovic.

The team doctor said, “Two or three weeks ago, our national team member [Bogdanovic] underwent surgery on his right knee, and recovery takes time, not very short, at least three months,” he stated. “We hear from each other almost every day. The procedure went in the best order, at a clinic in California. He will stay in the USA for another month, and then he should come to Serbia, Belgrade”.

This is not the news anyone wants to hear. Perhaps that is why the Hawks organization kept it quiet. It immediately tanks Bogdanovic's value as a trade asset entering an off-season where the team president promised a roster shake-up.

Additionally, it will cause the 29-year-old to miss an entire summer of working on his game. By the time Bogdanovic completes recovery, the Hawks will be gearing up for training camp in late September. 

Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic celebrates in a game against the Milwaukee Bucks

Bogdan Bogdanovic has battled right knee issues since arriving in Atlanta.

While this news is highly disappointing, it does not come as a complete surprise. In January 2021, Bogdanovic suffered an avulsion fracture in his right knee in a game against the Charlotte Hornets. The sharpshooter missed two full months before returning as the catalyst of the Hawks' magical playoff run in 2021.

Bogdanovic dealt with residual issues throughout the 2021-22 season. He even missed the fifth and final playoff game against the Miami Heat in April. Let's hope for a speedy recovery for Bogdanovic. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

