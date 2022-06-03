Bogdan Bogdanovic & Boban Marjanovic Hang Out in California

As I've covered in our summer vibe power rankings, Bogdan Bogdanovic has spent most of his off-season in Southern California. Recently, the Atlanta Hawks shooting guard posted a picture on Instagram of himself hanging out with Dallas Mavericks center Boban Marjanovic.

The translation for the caption reads, "We are following, everyone is watching and cheering!! #derbi". Nah, that's too sweet. The two Serbian-born hoopers are watching basketball together on their iPhones.

Bogdanovic went back home and resumed his relaxed summer vacation. Meanwhile, Marjanovic attended a film screening for the new Adam Sandler movie which features Trae Young. Then last night before Game 1 of the NBA Finals, he appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

As you can see in the video above, Marjanovic is unphazed by the little kids pelting him with dodgeballs. It's normal for Kimmel to have NBA players on his special NBA Finals pregame shows, so who knows, perhaps we could see a Hawks player (likely Trae Young) make a cameo.

It's all fun and games now, but it's definitely the calm before the storm. The 2022 NBA Draft is in less than three weeks, and free agency begins on July 1. It's going to be an exciting summer in Atlanta, so stay locked into AllHawks.com for all of your hoops news.

Recommended For You

Ranking Hawks Untouchable Players

Trae Young Discusses Luka, Ben Simmons, & Knicks Fans