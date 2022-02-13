Celtics Handle Hawks 105-95

Recap

Three Atlanta Hawks players scored more than 10 points today. We all know that defense is the team's main problem. However, the Hawks defense was adequate considering John Collins is out with a foot strain.

As for their offensive woes, Trae Young and Bogdan Bogdanovic combined for 56 points or 58% of the team's offense. De'Andre Hunter chipped in 10 points, and everyone else was a wash offensively. The Hawks shot 36.6% from the field and 31.6% from three.

On the defensive end of the floor, the Hawks did all they could to contain a red-hot Jayson Tatum. The All-Star forward scored 38 points in an offensive clinic. Tatum scored with finesse and strength as he bodied Onyeka Okongwu on more than one occasion.

While the rest of the Celtics struggled with outside shooting, they more than made up for it in other ways. They outscored the Hawks in the paint 50-36 and in fast-break points 18-5. Transition defense and playing with pace continue to haunt the Hawks.

The Celtics extended their winning streak today. They are the hottest team in the NBA. The Derrick White trade unlocked their potential. Good thing the Hawks decided not to make any moves at the trade deadline.

Post-Game Interviews

Hawks head coach Nate McMillan's press conference lasted just over one minute. He pinned the loss on a bad third quarter where the Hawks were outscored 42-23.

"It was just the third quarter. I thought we got distracted by the officiating and just lost focus and lost our rhythm and was not able to get that back in the second half."

McMillan praised his team's play in the first half. "I thought we were playing a good, solid game in that first half defensively. We were doing the things we needed to do, keeping them in front. Making them score over the top. Our defense was really good. I thought our offense had good ball movement; we were attacking. So, the first half was really good."

Trae Young also pointed to the third quarter as a reason for the loss, but he did mention how the team played good defense overall. "We did a really good job on defense the whole night, besides that third quarter and it kind of got away from us."

The Hawks next game is Tuesday night at home against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Hawks at Celtics Photos Check out these from TD Garden! 7 Gallery 7 Images

Stats

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young - 30 PTS, 10 AST

Bogdan Bogdanovic - 26 PTS, 6 REB

De'Andre Hunter - 10 PTS, 6 REB

Celtics Leaders

Jayson Tatum - 38 PTS, 10 REB

Jaylen Brown - 17 PTS, 9 REB

Derrick White - 14 PTS, 5 REB

Recommended For You

Hawks General Manager Discusses Trade Deadline Inaction

Hawks Strike Out on Trade Deadline Day