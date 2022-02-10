Adidas Trae Young 1 'BHM' Release Information

No player other than Trae Young has ever enjoyed such a flawless launch of their signature shoe. Often times there are design flaws or a rocky rollout, or perhaps the athlete just has a bad season which turns people off of buying their kicks.

The first edition of Young's signature shoe - the Adidas Trae Young 1 - hasn't missed. Everything from the colorways to the performance technology to the marketing has been on point.

There is a reason why legions of fans follow the Hawks point guard around like he's The Beatles. Not only is the two-time NBA All-Star putting up an incredible season, but he gives back to his fans and strangers alike.

Despite people doubting Young at every step of his career, there is no denying that he is a superstar. Earlier this month, Young was named one of the 50 Most Influential Black Figures in Sports.

It should come as no surprise that Young and Adidas created a special colorway celebrating Black History Month. The 'Three Stripes' and their signature athlete used the colors; 'Black, College Purple, and Solar Orange' to make a shoe as bold as Young's persona. Without a doubt, my favorite part of the new colorway is what's printed on the insole - 'Honoring Black Excellence.

Luckily for fans, these sneakers will be released on Tuesday, February 15 at 10:00 AM Eastern for $130. Fans can get them online at Adidas and most other major retailers. Hibbett Sports might be the only people more excited than I am; they have a running clock that counts down to the number of seconds remaining until fans can get their hands on the fresh kicks.

But take it from me, if you want these shoes, you need to buy them as soon as they drop. Every single colorway of the Adidas Trae Young 1 has sold out within minutes. Of course, you can always pay resell online, but that will cost you extra. This is an exciting time for Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks, so don't miss your opportunity to be a part of this historic season.

Best Adidas Trae Young 1 Colorways of 21-22 Season Adidas and Young have been in their bag this season. 11 Gallery 11 Images

