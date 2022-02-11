In case you missed it yesterday, most of the top teams in the Eastern Conference improved. None more so than the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers, who orchestrated a mutually beneficial trade that set each team up for a post-season run.

Unfortunately for Hawks fans, Atlanta's front office didn't pull the trigger on a single deal all day. Today, Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk spoke to a few members of the media about his inaction at the trade deadline.

My invitation to the media availability must have gotten lost in the mail (I kid), but luckily Sarah K. Spencer of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution did an excellent job reporting as always. Below are some of the main takeaways from the presser.

Trade Deadline

Right off the top, people wanted to know why the Hawks didn't make a move yesterday. Schlenk told Spencer, "Our last 12 games, we’re 9-3, so we feel good about the impact that had. Kind of have a set rotation now of guys, kind of know their roles. We looked at a lot of different stuff, but we’re comfortable with this group."

Schlenk continued, "We know this group has the ability to be successful, as we saw last year. And we want to give them that opportunity to prove it to the world they can do it again."

Buy-Out Market

Now that the trade deadline is over, the league's attention turns to the buy-out market. Disgruntled veterans at the end of their contracts look to jump from losing teams to championship contenders. Here is what Schlenk told Spencer:

"We’ll look to see who’s out there, whether we look at young guys to bring in on 10-days, or whether there’s a veteran that becomes available that we feel like would fit in." Spencer added in her tweet, 'Says they won't be haphazard with it; don't want to mess up chemistry.'

Hawks Defense

As I wrote in this morning's preview of the game against the Spurs, the Hawks' defensive rating is 27th in the NBA. However, it's the 11th since MLK Day. When asked about the team's defensive woes, Schlenk told Spencer:

"Total effort. You’re seeing guys make that 2nd effort, whether it’s coming over to help or contesting a shot on the perimeter, I just think you’re seeing a more connected group on the floor to steal one of Nate’s words."

Nate McMillan

Before Sclenk spoke with the media, Hawks head coach Nate McMillan gave his thoughts on yesterday as well. Schlenk told Spencer, "I think that's a message that we're happy with our group moving forward. And we can focus on finishing the season."

McMillan continued, "I'm on board with that. Our guys, they're starting to play better basketball, and now we're going down the stretch and we know we're gonna be here. We go down the stretch trying to win this race to get into the playoffs."

Final Thoughts

As I wrote yesterday afternoon, the NBA is never stagnant. Every year is an arm's race to see which team can acquire the most talent and depth before making a playoff run. There is no way Atlanta's front office believes the team as it's currently constructed is capable of winning a championship (especially given moves from other Eastern Conference opponents).

The Hawks face serious challenges this summer when they start battling the luxury tax and roster shortfalls. Not making a move yesterday to improve the team's outlook this season and beyond was shocking. Eventually, the team must bring in a second All-Star to pair with Trae Young. They can't keep wasting his epic performances.

Tonight the Hawks play the Spurs in what should be an easy matchup. We'll be live-tweeting the game and back here later for the post-game recap. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Recommended For You

Hawks Lose Trade Deadline Day. Now What?

New Adidas Trae Young Shoes Drop Next Week