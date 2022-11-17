Boston Celtics Run Over Atlanta Hawks 126-101

Summary

The Boston Celtics extended their win streak to eight games with a decisive victory over the Atlanta Hawks. Boston was without two key starters and didn't miss a beat. Seven players scored in double digits.

Conversely, the Hawks' shooting woes continued. Atlanta shot 41.6% from the field and 21.9% from three. Trae Young scored an inefficient 27 points and received little help from his teammates.

Hawks coach Nate McMillan relied heavily on his starters. Every starter except for Clint Capela logged 30+ minutes. It's the second straight game McMillan has kept his bench on a short leash, and it's hard to blame him - Atlanta's bench was outscored 44-23.

Following the game, McMillan said his team passed up on too many open shots and was out of rhythm. Again, an accurate diagnosis. But now it's up to the veteran coach to prescribe a treatment plan for what ails his team.

Atlanta has the next two days off before hosting the Toronto Raptors on Saturday evening. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for news, highlights, and analysis.

Stats

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young - 27 PTS, 9 AST

Dejounte Murray - 19 PTS, 5 REB

De'Andre Hunter - 13 PTS, 4 REB

Celtics Leaders

Jaylen Brown - 22 PTS, 5 REB

Jayson Tatum - 19 PTS, 7 REB

Grant Williams - 18 PTS, 1 REB

