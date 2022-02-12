The Good, The Bad, & The Ugly from Spurs vs. Hawks

What a mess. Despite months of trade speculation, the Atlanta Hawks didn't pull the trigger on a single trade at the deadline. Then, yesterday, the Hawks made general manager Travis Schlenk look silly when they got blown out 136-121 by the shorthanded San Antonio Spurs. It wasn't easy, but here is an in-depth look at five crucial plays from the game in Atlanta.

Josh Primo

The Hawks transition defense has been bad all year. They give up 19.7 points per game in transition. On this play, the Spurs push a 3-on-5 fast break and come up with an easy bucket. Any attempt (mostly by Bogdan Bogdanovic) and stopping the attack was far too late.

Keldon Johnson

Watch De'Andre Hunter on this play. The Hawks best perimeter defender completely loses track of Keldon Johnson. I know Hunter read the scouting report, so why did he turn his back on a player that shoots 43.8% from deep? Make it make sense. Hunter tries complaining to the referee about Tre Jones cutting him off, but Hunter was already cooked by that time.

Zach Collins

The Hawks do a good job of sealing off the paint on this play, but the Spurs are still able to find a mismatch in the post after a series of screens. Keldon Johnson, 6'6, 225, gets post position on Trae Young, who is 6'1, 175. Clint Capela shows to help Young but loses track of Zach Collins, who is shooting 66.7% from three (he just started his season three games ago).

Clint Capela

Let's show some love to Clint Capela. 'The Swiss Bank' scored 13 points (6-6 FG) and grabbed 11 rebounds in 21 minutes last night. Additionally, Capela ranks third in the NBA in 12.1 rebounds per game.

The main complaint fans have about Capela is his lack of offensive production. The big man shoots 62.8% around the rim. Only Jusuf Nurkic and Russell Westbrook shoot a lower percentage on 7+ shot attempts within 5 feet of the rim.

Jakob Poeltl

This play doesn't really have much to do with the overall game, it's just a sweet shot by Jakob Poeltl. I don't know which reaction is funnier, Poeltl showing no emotion (Spurs way, am I right?), or Clint Capela looking like Ralph Wiggum when Lisa Simpson went off on him on Valentine's Day (that's a joke for everyone 30 and older).

