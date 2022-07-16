Cleveland Cavaliers Beat Atlanta Hawks 94-90 in Summer League

Skip to main content
Cavaliers Beat Hawks 94-90 in Summer League

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Cavaliers Beat Hawks 94-90 in Summer League

The Hawks finished Summer League 2-3.

The Atlanta Hawks Summer League campaign did not end how they had hoped. The Cleveland Cavaliers took the fifth and final game 94-90. A well-rounded offensive effort by the Cavs was too much for the shorthanded Hawks.

The Hawks were without most of their team. AJ Griffin (right foot soreness), Justin Tillman (right knee soreness), James Akinjo (health and safety protocols), and Max Heidegger (lower back soreness) were all out. In addition, Sharife Cooper (right thumb soreness) left the game early.

There were some highlights for the Hawks today. Fresh off signing a full contract with the Hawks, Tyrese Martin led the team with 21 points. Chaundee Brown and Tyson Etienne finished off a strong Summer League performance.

Griffin and Martin are locks for the Hawks roster next season. Brown will be on a two-way contract. It's safe to assume Etienne and some other familiar faces from Summer League will be on the College Park Skyhawks next season. But restricted free agent Sharife Cooper did not help himself in Las Vegas this summer.

Today marks the last semblance of Hawks basketball we see until October. However, we will keep the content flowing non-stop during the offseason. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Stats

Hawks Leaders

Tyrese Martin - 21 PTS, 4 REB

Chaundee Brown Jr. - 17 PTS, 4 AST

Chris Clemons - 16 PTS, 3 AST

Cavs Leaders

RJ Nembhard Jr. - 16 PTS, 6 AST

Cameron Young - 15 PTS, 2 REB

Isaiah Mobley - 15 PTS, 2 REB

Atlanta Hawks forward Grant Golden (33) dribbles during an NBA Summer League game in Cox Pavilion.

Grant Golden playing for the Atlanta Hawks Summer League team.

Recommended For You

Hawks Sign Tyrese Martin to Full Contract

John Collins Won't Get Traded This Summer

Interview: Nick Van Exel at 50

Atlanta Hawks forward Grant Golden (33) dribbles during an NBA Summer League game in Cox Pavilion.
News

Cleveland Cavaliers Beat Atlanta Hawks 94-90 in Summer League

By Pat Benson10 seconds ago
Atlanta Hawks forward Tyrese Martin celebrates during NBA Summer League.
News

Atlanta Hawks Sign Tyrese Martin to Full NBA Contract

By Pat Benson5 hours ago
Atlanta Hawks guard Tyrese Martin (22) during an NBA Summer League game.
News

Hawks vs. Cavaliers Summer League Scouting Report

By Pat Benson7 hours ago
Lady Ballers Summer Hoop Fest presented by Gatorade.
Culture

Atlanta Hawks, Gatorade Host Inaugural Lady Ballers Summer Hoop Fest

By Pat BensonJul 15, 2022
Dec 5, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) celebrates after a dunk against the Charlotte Hornets in the second half at State Farm Arena.
News

John Collins Trade Less Likely After Free Agency

By Pat BensonJul 15, 2022
Atlanta Hawks guard Sharife Cooper (2) dribbles against San Antonio Spurs guard Ky Bowman (18) during an NBA Summer League game at Cox Pavilion.
News

Atlanta Hawks Stun San Antonio Spurs in Summer League

By Pat BensonJul 14, 2022
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) and head coach Nate McMillan both spoke on the rise in COVID cases in the NBA on December 17, 2021.
News

Hawks Coach Explains How Trae Young Will Play with Dejounte Murray

By Pat BensonJul 14, 2022
Atlanta Hawks guard Tyson Etienne (25) dribbles during an NBA Summer League game.
News

Atlanta Hawks vs. San Antonio Spurs Summer League Preview

By Pat BensonJul 14, 2022